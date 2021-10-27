Brie Aletto, a seasoned private-equity backed SaaS executive, named CEO and President of Altvia Solutions, LLC

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Brie takeover the helm of Altvia," said Maitlan Cramer, Vice President of Bow River Capital and Board Director at Altvia. He further states, "Brie's ability to understand complex and highly sophisticated markets is unparalleled, and her ability to motivate and energize teams is second to none. We are lucky to have her leading the charge for this exciting next chapter of growth."

Aletto replaces Founder and long-time CEO, Kevin Kelly, who has taken a new position on the Altvia Board of Directors and remains an active participant in an advisory role. Kevin's original vision in 2006 to rethink the way Private Capital Market firms embrace data to inform key decisions is still a cornerstone of the business' mission today.

"Partnering with Bow River over 18 months ago was an important inflection point in Altvia's growth and maturity. I am thrilled that Brie has stepped in as CEO to lead the company in its next phase; redefining how information is used to raise and deploy private capital. Altvia's employees, customers and partners will benefit from Brie's energy and leadership.."

Over the coming months, Altvia plans to continue the aggressive growth trajectory with the acceleration of strategic initiatives, product innovation, and further penetrating the global market.

Aletto states, "Based on the continued rise of alternative asset investing and more importantly, the recent industry excitement surrounding this space, I am extremely excited at Altvia's market opportunity to continue providing innovative solutions for fund managers to engage with their LP constituents."

