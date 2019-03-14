Brigadier General Jeannie M. Leavitt To Receive 2019 Annual Outstanding Aviator Award

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wings Club Foundation, Inc. and IAWA (International Aviation Women's Association) are pleased to announce Brig. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt as the recipient of the 2019 annual Outstanding Aviator Award. The presentation of this year's Award will take place during The Wings Club Foundation's Annual Meeting, to be held on the evening of Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at The Yale Club in New York City.

Brig. Gen. Leavitt has broken a number of barriers throughout her career, and is often considered a trailblazer. From her perspective, the path was defined by hard work, determination, and opportunities. She believes it is important to seize the opportunities you are given.

"My focus has consistently been on performance rather than timing," said Brig. Gen. Leavitt. "I wanted to be the best fighter pilot I could be – my timing made me the first, but I have always strived to be the best. Fortunately, the Air Force has an environment where men or women can achieve incredible heights if they are willing to work hard."

Brig. Gen. Leavitt joined the Air Force in 1992 after earning her bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas and her master's in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University. She earned her commission as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Program. In 1993, she became the first female fighter pilot flying the F-15E Strike Eagle with the 555th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

In 1998, Brig. Gen. Leavitt was the only female fighter pilot to graduate from the prestigious United States Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and later returned as an instructor in 2001.

Selected in 2012 to become the first female fighter wing commander for the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Brig. Gen. Leavitt advanced to become the Principal Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense, at the Pentagon. She achieved yet another first in 2016, when she became the first and highest-ranking female to serve as the 57th Wing Commander at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, the Air Force's most diverse flying wing.

Currently, Brig. Gen. Leavitt is Commander, Air Force Recruiting Service, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas which comprises over 2,860 Airmen and civilians in more than 1,040 recruiting offices across the U.S. and abroad. Her responsibilities include overseeing all enlisted accessions, a variety of officer accession programs and overall strategic marketing for the U.S. Air Force.

Since its inception in 2010, the annual Outstanding Aviator Award has been presented to iconic recipients such as: the Tuskegee Airmen, the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), the Doolittle Raiders, Patty Wagstaff, Robert A. "Bob" Hoover, Suzanna Darcy-Hennemann, Colonel Edward T. Rock (USAF Ret.), Major Heather Penney (USAF Ret.) and Major General Patrick Henry Brady (US Army Ret.).

The Wings Club Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to focus on initiatives aimed at supporting scholarships for students pursuing a career in aviation or aerospace; providing programs to educate in the field of aviation and supporting charitable organizations that use aviation to help those in need. The Wings Club Foundation serves over 1,300 members including industry leaders, pilots, professionals in related service organizations and students of aviation.

The International Aviation Women's Association (IAWA) is a non-profit association with members in 38 countries representing 257 major companies and aviation authorities. IAWA is dedicated to promoting the advancement of women in the aviation and aerospace industries at all levels across the globe. In addition to providing annual scholarships, IAWA sponsors informative meetings, publishes newsletters, and hosts receptions, connects, regional forums, and annual conferences all over the world.

