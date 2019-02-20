Briggo Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its transformative robotic technology that delivers gourmet specialty coffee and tea to on-the-go consumers, Austin-based Briggo has been named to Fast Company magazine's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019.

Briggo was recognized in the Robotics Category on the publication's annual ranking of businesses making the most profound impact on both their industry and culture. The complete list of companies honored in the Robotics category is available at https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2019/sectors/robotics.

"This is a tremendous honor, especially when you consider the amazing wave of innovation entering the food and retail space," said Briggo CEO Kevin Nater. "To be listed as one of World's Most Innovative Companies is confirmation of the exceptional creativity, ingenuity, and passion of our dynamic team that has brought the world's first robotic barista to life."

Rapidly expanding beyond Austin into high-traffic locations such as airports and corporate HQs, Briggo has become the leader in Connected Coffee, empowering people to create perfectly customized, gourmet coffee on-demand.

Ordering ahead from the Briggo mobile app or on the Coffee Haus touchscreens, customers become their own barista by customizing their favorite coffee and tea drinks. Using the precision and efficiency of Briggo's robotic technology, the drinks are crafted within minutes from Briggo's custom whole-bean blend, fresh dairy and gourmet syrups. (View video)

The World's Most Innovative Companies list is one of Fast Company's most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. The lists are produced by the media outlet's editors and writers who seek out groundbreaking businesses across 35 industries and every region. They also receive nominations through their application process.

A full list of all the categories can be viewed in the March/April 2019 issue of Fast Company, available on newsstands as of February 27.

ABOUT BRIGGO:

Briggo - Empowering people to create their perfect cups of coffee.

Austin-based Briggo is the leader in Connected Coffee, empowering people to become their own barista and create perfectly customized, gourmet coffee and tea on-demand. The Connected Coffee Experience leverages Briggo's whole-bean Latin American blend, fresh dairy, and gourmet syrups to deliver quality, consistency, and convenience through a mobile app and robotic Coffee Haus. Learn more at https://briggo.com.

