Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend

At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 18, 2019.

