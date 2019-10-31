Briggs & Stratton Declares Dividend

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Oct 31, 2019, 16:15 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG):

At its regular quarterly meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on the common stock of the Corporation.  The dividend is payable January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 18, 2019. 

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION

Mark A. Schwertfeger
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

