Briggs & Stratton's Allmand Bros. Announces Facility Expansion For Job Site Products

HOLDREGE, Neb., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allmand Bros. Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and an 80-year-old manufacturer of high-performance portable job site equipment, today announced plans to expand its current facility in Holdrege, NE to increase production capacity and speed-to-market with new innovations. The expansion, which will include five new assembly lines, a prototyping lab, a new paint system and robotic weld cells, is expected to be complete at the end of calendar year 2019 and will result in new jobs in the Holdrege plant.

"By expanding the footprint, capabilities and efficiency of our current facility, Allmand will be equipped to meet increased demand for its products across all of its markets including oil & gas, construction and infrastructure," says Ben Duke, senior vice president of job site and standby at Briggs & Stratton. "Allmand is an 80-year-old company backed by a 110-year-old company. With that amount of expertise in the industry and in power, the expansion announced today will provide the capacity for Allmand to innovate and grow well into the future."

With roots meeting the needs of customers in the rugged oil & gas industry, Allmand has expanded its lineup of premium job site products to serve the channels that include construction, mining and rental markets. Because of this diversification, Allmand is now enjoying record levels of business.

This expansion aligns with Briggs & Stratton's focus on growing its commercial business. Over the last five years, the Company has grown commercial sales by more than 70 percent and the Allmand business plays an important role in continuing this growth.

About Allmand Bros. Inc.:

Allmand Bros. Inc., a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, has been delivering compact equipment solutions since 1938. It offers an extensive line of rugged, portable, high-performance products for the construction, mining, rental and oil & gas industries. Its product lineup includes towable light towers, mobile generators, portable air compressors, mobile industrial heaters and portable light stands. For more information: 1502 W. 4th Ave., P.O. Box 888, Holdrege, NE 68949; www.allmand.com ; 800-562-1373; info@allmand.com .

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that include, among other things, the ability to successfully forecast demand for its products; changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the effects of weather on the purchasing patterns of consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); actions of engine manufacturers and OEMs with whom the company competes; changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, laws and regulations as well as related guidance; imposition of new, or change in existing, duties, tariffs and trade agreements; changes in customer and OEM demand; changes in prices of raw materials and parts that the company purchases; changes in domestic and foreign economic conditions (including effects from the U.K.'s decision to exit the European Union); the ability to bring new productive capacity on line efficiently and with good quality; outcomes of legal proceedings and claims; the ability to realize anticipated savings from the business optimization program and restructuring actions; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings or otherwise, including the factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

