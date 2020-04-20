Bright Future For Streamers And Fans As Wasder Now Works With Razer Chroma RGB

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasder, a smart multi-social platform for gamers, today announced that the company is working with Razer Chroma RGB, the world's largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices.

By working with Razer Chroma RGB, Wasder introduces the world's first live synced lighting experience between streamers and gamers, made possible by a Twitch extension called "Wasder Chroma RGB Scheduler."

Owners of Chroma RGB devices can share experiences through lighting effects provided by Razer Chroma RGB, such as when the streamer goes live, when follows and subscriptions occur and much more. These shared experiences enable streamers to engage and immerse gaming fans during broadcasting in new and exciting ways that weren't possible before. The first version will enable users to use premade presets with effects to reflect and strengthen their brand, and the next update will enable users to make their own effects.

Wasder's Chroma RGB Scheduler also provides an intuitive scheduling and automated go live-messaging extension. Through this partnership, Razer Chroma RGB and Wasder will be bringing to market an invaluable tool for a streamer's toolbox.

"We are thrilled about our collaboration with Razer Chroma RGB. Our new extension not only solves key problems streamers and fans have been facing for years, it also makes for a much more engaging and interactive stream experience for everyone involved. We believe that this is the beginning of a new way of seeing streamers building their personal brand and their interactions with their fans - and we really look forward to being part of that journey," says Thomas Gronnevik, CEO of Wasder.

"We're excited to have a partner like Wasder join the Razer Chroma connect program. The ability to have a synchronized lighting experience between the streamer and gamer would add another level of immersion that Razer Chroma RGB represents," says Kushal Tandon, Director, Marketing and Business Development at Razer Chroma RGB.

The Twitch extension will be available on Twitch April 20th.

Wasder is the home for gamers - a smart, multi-social platform dedicated to the gaming community combined with tools that make gaming life simpler for streamers, esporters, fans or social gamers alike. One great example of such a tool is Wasder's scheduling & automation integrations with Twitch for streamers. The Wasder brand stands with the 2 billion gamers who share the passion for gaming.

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer's software platform, with over 80 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest offline-to-online digital payment networks in SE Asia. Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine and Singapore, Razer has 16 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China.

SOURCE Wasder