Bright Futures Back on the Menu at Church's Chicken™

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Church's Chicken , the iconic quick-service restaurant known for serving up bold flavors and warm welcomes for more than 60 years, is adding brighter futures to its menu. The company has launched its Rising Stars Education program – an initiative offering restaurant Team Members and Shift Leaders who have been with the company a minimum 90 days the opportunity to earn their GED credential at their own pace. Launched in August 2020, the program currently has 15 students enrolled and working towards their high school equivalency diploma.

"As a Company, we have a strong commitment to the equality of opportunity. Church's partnership with Pearson's GED program opens the door for equality of opportunity by providing our Team Members that do not have a High School Diploma the opportunities to be considered and move into management. We see this as a game changer, a way to impact someone's life and a path to a better future," said Karen Viera, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Church's Chicken. "Equality, Diversity and Inclusion often starts with equality of opportunity and we are committed to finding programs that support our Company's values."

The very first graduate completed the program in December 2020 in Memphis, TN. Her hard work and dedication truly showed as she completed the program in just 4 months. Immediately after graduating, she enrolled in college and began classes in January 2021.

"The timing was perfect," said the Graduate. "With virtual learning during the pandemic, I wanted to enroll to encourage my children that even though virtual schooling can be difficult, do not give up. Take the challenge, stick with it and your time and energy will be worth it. The gain is much larger than the obstacle."

"Offering employees an opportunity to further their education while continuing to work improves retention, employee satisfaction, and helps workers make progress in their careers," said James Reeve, managing director, Accelerated Pathways, Pearson. "We are proud to partner with Church's as they take this bold step to help put employees on a path to management and achieve their education goals by earning a GED through their Rising Stars program."

Once employees are accepted in the program, they are assigned an advisor and given a general assessment. Team Members work their way through four core subject areas including reasoning through language arts, social studies, science, and mathematical reasoning. Upon testing and passing each subject, team members graduate and are awarded their GED credential - a task participants may be able to achieve within just three to six months.

"Church's has always been a place where hardworking people can get ahead," Johnson continued. "So our goal with this program is ultimately to see more of our team members graduate, so we're able to promote from within. Whether you're interested in restaurant management, human resources, or field training, with Rising Stars, the sky's the limit!

"The response to Church's Rising Stars has been outstanding," said Jayauna Johnson, Senior Manager of Total Rewards at Church's Chicken. "Our restaurant team members truly are what makes it all possible – from the chicken marinating to the Honey-Butter Biscuit™ drizzling – so it's wonderful to be able to offer this program, which once completed can open all kinds of doors for them on the restaurant level and beyond!"

About Church's Chicken® / Texas Chicken™/ Church's Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brands Church's Texas Chicken in the Americas and Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. During two national media windows the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken

About Pearson

Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world's leading learning company. Learn more at pearsonplc.com

Contact: Kim Miller

866.571.3449

[email protected]

SOURCE Church's Chicken

Related Links

https://www.churchs.com

