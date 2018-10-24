Bright Health Recognized for Excellence in 2019 Medicare Advantage Benefits Value in Nashville Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Health is one of 32 Medicare plans nationally to be recognized for cost-sharing effectiveness in the design of their 2019 medical and Part D prescription drug benefits for Medicare beneficiaries. The Bright Health Advantage HMO $0 premium plan is the only Medicare Advantage plan recognized for "Excellence in 2019 Medicare Benefits Value" in the Nashville metropolitan area.

The award recipients were selected from over 100 Medicare managed care plans based on cost-sharing analysis conducted by HealthMetrix Research Inc., a national independent managed care research firm. In announcing the 2019 recipients, HealthMetrix Research and MedicareNewsWatch.com president Alan Mittermaier pointed out the importance of the award for Medicare beneficiaries.

"This prestigious consumer recognition addresses the concerns that beneficiaries may have with Medicare Advantage plan out-of-pocket costs incurred after they enroll," said Mittermaier. "Bright Health has demonstrated a commitment to delivering maximum value in the design of their plan benefits, copayments, deductibles, and premiums regardless of health status. We believe that informed beneficiaries can rely on this recognition as an indication of excellence just as they rely on other awards and consumer ratings that recognize excellence in quality of care, health outcomes and member satisfaction."

"Bright Health is thrilled to have earned this prestigious designation for our 2019 Medicare Advantage plans for Nashville area seniors, said Jason Williams, Market Lead for Bright Health. "This recognition proves that Nashville seniors can have more affordable access to health care without sacrificing any of the benefits they want or need."

The award criteria were based on the 2019 benefits and estimated annual cost-sharing approved by Medicare for the selected plans. Estimated annual out-of-pocket costs for beneficiaries are based on three health status categories (excellent/good/poor) and corresponding utilization of plan benefits. The analysis identifies the Medicare plans with the lowest and highest estimated annual out-of-pocket costs based on the approved 2019 member copayments, deductibles and premiums found in the Medicare Plan Finder database (www.medicare.gov).

HealthMetrix Research Inc. has provided independent information to a national audience of managed care organizations and consumers since 1997. The CostShare Report is the most independent analysis of Medicare plan cost-sharing available. HealthMetrix Research Inc. neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare managed care plans.

About Bright Health

Bright Health provides quality health insurance for everyday individuals at competitive prices. Through its exclusive Care Partner Health Plans in local communities, Bright Health is reshaping how people and providers achieve better health together by making healthcare simpler, more affordable and personal. Bright Health currently offers a range of individual, family and Medicare Advantage plans in Colorado, Arizona, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio and New York City via its website, call center, broker partners and through government websites as well as public health insurance exchanges. Bright Health co-founders include Bob Sheehy, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare; Kyle Rolfing, co-founder and former CEO of Definity Health and RedBrick Health; and Tom Valdivia, MD, MS, former chief health consumer officer of Definity Health. Learn more at www.brighthealthplan.com.

