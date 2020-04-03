Bright Hope Booklet Available: COVID-19 & the Extreme Poor: Why the Poor May Be Hit the Hardest

CHICAGO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Hope is a faith-based international Relief and Development organization, based in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Food Security, health and hygiene, social distancing, and medical care are all vastly different for those living on less than $2.00 a day. The spread of the COVID-19 virus could have devastating results in the remote villages and slums of the world.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation rightly points out that "Pandemics disproportionately affect people living in the world's poorest places" and "Pandemics can also quickly overload the health systems" in places of extreme poverty because they have more limited capacity there.

It is easy for us in the midst of a crisis to only think of ourselves, our families, etc. But take a moment and imagine you are living in a place of extreme poverty. Living in a difficult place where running water is difficult to find, where health care is all but absent, where food scarcity is an everyday occurrence.

A short booklet offered free by Bright Hope, a faith-based international relief and development organization, informs and inspires us to pray and take action for the poorest people on the planet.

