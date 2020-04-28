Bright Pattern Announces Partnership with NewGO to Power Digital Transformation for Contact Centers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , the leading innovator in enterprise contact center software, today announces its partnership with NewGO, leading provider of CX solutions, to deliver strategic CX solutions that drive revenue. Bright Pattern Contact Center software combined with NewGO professional services provides the most innovative and effortless omnichannel solution to midsize and enterprise companies.

NewGO provides customer experience solutions and applies CX best practices to leading clients from industries including BPO's, service, banking, real estate, and collection. NewGo's clients are innovative companies such as Banmédica, GTD, Cuprum AFP, and Banco Scotiabank.

"At NewGO, we focus on being a real partner to our clients and accompanying them in their contact center challenges to help them to differentiate and deliver excellent service," said Manuel Varela, CEO of NewGo. "We apply a similar strategic partner methodology with our technology partners in order to provide a seamless experience and effortless technology transformation to our clients. We are excited to partner with Bright Pattern to bring a truly innovative omnichannel contact center platform to the Latin American market."

"With so many vendors in the customer service space, innovation is the key to success, and NewGO continues to embrace it at every turn," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "NewGO provides some of the most dedicated services and has created a team of contact center professionals that are there to ensure your environment is set up to meet specific business needs. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship."

Bright Pattern helps its partners provide superior omnichannel customer service through the use of innovative cloud-first technology that is the most simple and powerful solution for midsize and enterprise companies. Bright Pattern was recently recognized to have the best ROI and quickest time to deploy of all cloud call center providers. Bright Pattern has also been recognized by analysts in the Ovum Buyers-Guide , Frost and Sullivan Buyers-Guide , and by Gartner as a leader in the Contact Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice , text, chat , email , video , messengers , and bots . Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management capability. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About NewGO

For more than 10 years, we have been providing contactability technology solutions to companies in Latin America and we have always worked with world-class partners who deliver the best solution to the needs of our clients. Omnichannel and Artificial Intelligence are two concepts that are difficult to develop, but extremely necessary if we want the focus of our companies to be the customer, obtaining of course the best results in the business. In this context, we decided to incorporate Bright Pattern into our solutions, a partner that has an omnichannel platform in the cloud, which is characterized by being as powerful as it is simple and friendly.

With our team of professional engineers, implementation is orderly, fast, flexible, and transparent. In addition, we provide a professional monthly integration, development, training and support service 24/7. So, our clients ensure they get the maximum capacity from the Bright Pattern platform, always applying the best practices in each industry.

