Bright Pattern Announces Remote Assist to Simplify Issue Resolution and Easily Manage a Remote Workforce

Bright Pattern's Remote Assist technology is the latest development as part of Bright Pattern's continued commitment to improving contact center and help desk performance as well as increasing the capabilities of the remote workforce. Along with other Bright Pattern technology such as Microsoft Teams integrations and best-of-breed AI integrations, Bright Pattern's Remote Assist technology will improve remote workforce productivity by allowing supervisors to more easily train new agents, and allow contact centers to hire staff from anywhere around the world. Furthermore, if a remote agent has an issue, supervisors can take control of their device to resolve the issue and train the agent. This is done through eliminating the need for agents and supervisors to describe to the user what the instructions are and what they need to do on their screen, and instead allows agents and supervisors to perform the tasks directly without the extra hassle. Furthermore, Remote Assist will allow agents to deliver faster, more personalized customer service by allowing agents to quickly guide customers and resolve their issues.

Because Bright Pattern Remote Assist is natively-built, call centers and help desks can improve the performance of their contact centers and improve metrics such as average handle time, first contact resolution, and ROI without the need for a third-party integration or third-party software.

"Bright Pattern continues to develop new features as part of our commitment to improving contact center and help desk efficiency. With the rise of the remote global workforce and an emphasis on speed and personalization in customer service delivery, bringing the workforce together and improving workforce productivity is more important than ever," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our Remote Assist technology allows users to take control of another user's desktop, improving customer service and support delivery, and making the experience effortless for both the agents and end users."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies.

