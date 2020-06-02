Bright Pattern Contact Center Chosen by Level, the World’s First Invisible Smart Lock for Home Security

After securing $71 million from investors including Walmart and Lennar, Level partnered with Bright Pattern to implement and easily integrate the omnichannel cloud contact center with their existing CRMs. "It's great to have a product as robust as Bright Pattern that can integrate with our CRMs. It was pretty much a plug-and-play model for us," explained Jon Ward, Head of Customer Experience at Level.

Level selected Bright Pattern for the out-of-the-box integrations , the ability to scale voice and digital channels post-product launch, the ability to use video to connect with customers for easy installation, and the ability to seamlessly transfer between channels while maintaining context with the same agent.

The next big step for Level is to work with Bright Pattern to add the ability for customers to video chat with live customer support representatives. Self-installing home hardware can sometimes get tricky, so allowing an agent to actually see the problem will save countless hours and increase customer satisfaction. This highly personalized approach to CX is what will catapult Level to the top of the smart home-device market.

"Bright Pattern is a very straightforward platform. It's easy to implement, it's easy to use and it has a great support team around it. I keep coming back to Bright Pattern because of the excellent support," said Ward.

"Level is a great example of a company that is not only highly innovative in their product offering but also in how they provide customer support," said Ted Hunting, SVP Marketing at Bright Pattern. "As a nimble start-up they needed a platform that was among the easiest to deploy and at the forefront of digital channels for mobile and video. We are excited they selected Bright Pattern to deliver an innovative customer experience."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Additional Information

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice , text, chat , email , video , messengers , and bots . Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management capability. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com

