Bright Pattern Contact Center Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

SAN BRUNO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software for innovative companies, today announced the availability of Bright Pattern Contact Center on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Bright Pattern provides simple and powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. Offering a true omnichannel cloud platform, Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels, including voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to help Microsoft customers manage increasing contact volume, provide better service to your customers, and increase agent productivity and performance.

Bright Pattern Contact Center integration for Dynamics 365 features includes:

Blended voice and chat — Agents can handle customer inquiries over the phone, chat, and SMS/text simultaneously from within Dynamics 365.

— Agents can handle customer inquiries over the phone, chat, and SMS/text simultaneously from within Dynamics 365. Click-to-call — Agents have easy-to-use click-to-call icons within Dynamics 365, helping brands drive tickets to resolution faster.

— Agents have easy-to-use click-to-call icons within Dynamics 365, helping brands drive tickets to resolution faster. Microsoft data access — Bright Pattern Contact Center taps into the Microsoft database to identify customers, update records, and automatically log real-time interaction with customer tickets.

— Bright Pattern Contact Center taps into the Microsoft database to identify customers, update records, and automatically log real-time interaction with customer tickets. Put tickets in context — Agents can view notes and context from all previous customers interactions regardless of the channel, improving agent productivity and boosting customer satisfaction.

— Agents can view notes and context from all previous customers interactions regardless of the channel, improving agent productivity and boosting customer satisfaction. Screen pop — Agents can instantly identify customers with screen pops from Dynamics 365, including useful information such as contact details forms, recent activities, webpages, and previous tickets.

— Agents can instantly identify customers with screen pops from Dynamics 365, including useful information such as contact details forms, recent activities, webpages, and previous tickets. Single sign-on with Microsoft Azure — Utilizing Azure, agents are able to log in faster with single sign-on.

"Bright Pattern shares Microsoft's strategic vision for a mobile world of customer engagement with the strongest mobile capabilities, including in-app messaging, SMS/text messaging, and social messenger channel support," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Our availability in Microsoft AppSource brings together the rich data from Microsoft Dynamics 365 with the power of the Bright Pattern omnichannel call center solution to provide a context-rich and personal experience."

Kirsten Edmondson Wolfe, Senior Director, AppSource Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp., said, "We're excited to welcome Bright Pattern to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Bright Pattern Contact Center to help customers enhance the efficiencies of their contact centers and improve customer satisfaction."

Learn more about Bright Pattern Contact Center at its page on AppSource.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides simple and powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers a true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com

