Bright Pattern Notes Companies Taking New Innovative Approaches to Customer Experience Since the COVID-19 Pandemic

In line with recent research from McKinsey and IBM, Bright Pattern sees companies finding smarter ways to operate, increasing digital and mobile channel adoption

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud omnichannel contact center software, has seen new approaches taken to mitigate the recent challenges from COVID-19 and increased acceleration of innovative digital approaches to better serve customers. McKinsey recently reported that digital channel adoption was vaulted forward 5 years in a span of only 8 weeks due to COVID-19. A similar report from IBM indicated that ecommerce has accelerated by 5 years since the pandemic began.

Bright Pattern customers have shown increased use of innovative mobile and digital channels, employed new best practices for empowering and coaching remote agents, and increased the adoption of AI and self-service to better help customers and their own agents.

Companies are shifting digitally as they nimbly adapt with new innovative approaches:

Companies that have traditionally relied on premise-based contact center solutions have moved remote with cloud-based contact center solutions. Vendors with fast time to deploy and ease of use have the edge.

Vendors with fast time to deploy and ease of use have the edge. With the acceleration of digital channels noted by McKinsey and IBM, Bright Pattern is seeing increased interest in messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and LINE as part of the customer experience platform

like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and LINE as part of the customer experience platform With the shift to digital there has also been an acceleration of the mobile customer experience with in-app communication, SMS and MMS, and video chat.

with in-app communication, SMS and MMS, and video chat. With the increased use of new digital channels, Bright Pattern is seeing companies starting to focus on omnichannel quality management where the quality of every interaction on every channel is measured, and remote agents can be scored and coached to improve interactions with poor sentiment or CSAT ratings.

where the quality of every interaction on every channel is measured, and remote agents can be scored and coached to improve interactions with poor sentiment or CSAT ratings. With a nearly doubling of Microsoft Teams active users since last March, Bright Pattern is seeing an increased use of Microsoft Teams with cloud contact center technology. Bright Pattern's Microsoft Teams integration for example allows agents to communicate together as well as bring in other experts outside the contact center to help with customer-facing issues.

Bright Pattern's Microsoft Teams integration for example allows agents to communicate together as well as bring in other experts outside the contact center to help with customer-facing issues. With company help desk and service management operations now dealing with employees who are largely remote, companies are looking for technology that automates service management, ITSM, and ESM support to employees. This includes enabling remote help desk personnel to communicate with employees on digital channels and provide automated assistance and self-service options.

support to employees. This includes enabling remote help desk personnel to communicate with employees on digital channels and provide automated assistance and self-service options. Companies are using new forms of AI and self-service to reduce the load on agents; this includes both agent-assist AI as well as AI tools like conversational IVRs and voice biometrics to reduce effort for customers.

These approaches follow many of the predicted trends from a recent Bright Pattern 2021 Trends Report and also reflect how customers using Bright Pattern have pivoted to better respond to customers since the pandemic began.

Innovative examples where Bright Pattern has helped during COVID:

Bright Pattern has helped numerous existing and new customers deploy remote teams, provide safe work environments for agents, and improve customer satisfaction amid a global pandemic. Some of the innovative use cases Bright Pattern has seen since the pandemic include:

The 2nd largest US bank deployed Bright Pattern in 10 days for over 2,000 remote agents handling over 3 million interactions per month to support COVID-19 paycheck protection program - Read More

The South Korea Center for Disease Control is revolutionizing their contact tracing program with innovative cloud contact center technology to contain the spread of COVID-19 - Read More

The UK National Health Service (NHS) launched a technology-reliant testing and tracing campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19, utilizing Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for omnichannel communications - Read More

Bright Pattern helps Naver, often referred to as "the Google" of South Korea and creator of the LINE messaging app go remote amid COVID-19 - Read More

and creator of the LINE messaging app go remote amid COVID-19 - A leading European travel exploration company moved all call center agents remote during COVID-19 thanks to Bright Pattern cloud-based contact center software - Read More

Cenaced, a non-profit healthcare organization, is using Bright Pattern to deploy remote agents and offer free telehealth services to help citizens in Mexico dealing with stress during the quarantine - Read More

dealing with stress during the quarantine - A multi-state retail chain triages over 50% of pandemic call volume using Bright Pattern AI for bots and conversational IVR - Read More

A leading brick-and-mortar luxury retailer in Europe moved fully remote and online. They also used the WhatsApp messaging platform so that in-store personnel could be redeployed to capture and share video of requested products with customers chatting online, providing personal concierge service via digital channels like chat and messengers.

"Although 2020 was a difficult year, we are seeing companies innovating at an accelerated pace. Challenges typically bring positive changes and new approaches. Our customers are looking for better and brighter approaches to innovate their customer experience," said Ted Hunting, SVP of Marketing at Bright Pattern. "We have seen that many of the best-practices from our recent keynote presentation at CCW Europe "Rethinking Customer Contact Post COVID-19" which discussed keys for success in a post-pandemic world have already been successfully put into practice by Bright Pattern customers. Because of these innovative companies, 2021 will be a year of new and improved customer experience for many of their customers."

