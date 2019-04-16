Bright Pattern Outranks Top Contact Center Vendors Based on Customer Satisfaction Ratings

The key category where Bright Pattern outshined the competition in all recognized reports was user satisfaction ratings on leading business solutions review websites. In the G2 Crowd Spring 2019 Contact Center Infrastructure Software report, Bright Pattern achieved higher customer satisfaction ratings than Aspect, Avaya, RingCentral, SAP, and 8x8 across all customer size segments. Additionally, Bright Pattern ranked higher than Avaya, Genesys PureEngage, NICE inContact, and 8x8 with mid-market customers.

Bright Pattern ranked high in evaluated Ovum categories:

#1 in Multichannel Innovation

#1 in Deployment Time

#1 in Professional Services

#1 in Hosting Reliability

#2 in Product Quality ahead of Genesys and Five9

Better Features and Usability than Genesys

Beat all Legacy Providers on Price

"Bright Pattern was the shining star in the ratings," said Ken Landolin, Principal Analyst at Ovum. "Bright Pattern's customers rated the company and its products at the maximum level achieved by any other vendor in the categories of product quality, hosting reliability, feature functionality, multichannel innovation, usability, professional services, and deployment time. Customers also rated Bright Pattern well above average in the categories of ease of integration, pricing, and customization."

"Innovative brands trust in Bright Pattern to provide a differentiated customer experience that is easier and more powerful than any other cloud contact center. Recent recognition from Gartner, Ovum, G2 Crowd, and other online review sites showcases our loyal customer base and our ability to compete with some of the larger legacy contact center vendors in the customer experience space," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern has received a series of awards and accolades highlighting its mature product offering, powerful corporate strategy, and success at delivering a powerful yet easy-to-use cloud contact center offering for any industry, anywhere worldwide, within any company size or structure."

Customer Reviews:

"With Bright Pattern, we have the ability to be agile and effective." — review

"Bright Pattern Customer Service is second to none. Have not dealt with better in 25+ years of IT Experience." — review

"This is a real deal contact center solution that is scalable and enterprise strength. Experienced Executive team and knowledgeable engineering and support teams improve the odds of successful rollout and implementation." — review

"Bright Pattern is easy to start, highly customizable, fully featured, and very scalable. In minutes, you can have a campaign set up and running." — review

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

