Bright Pattern Partners with NCSi to Deliver AI-Powered Omnichannel Communication Solutions to Service Management Organizations

"Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Communication Interaction Platform paired with NCSi's deep service management knowledge provides a perfect combination to help you get more out of your current solution, allowing you to communicate on all voice and digital channels while providing advanced automation," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

Bright Pattern software dramatically improves the ROI of service management solutions with automated password reset, automated incident creation and resolution, status updates and notifications, voice self-service, and automated routing of all communications. The software also lets companies measure employee performance and customer satisfaction with advanced quality management features to improve every interaction.

"The Bright Pattern and NCSi partnership brings much-needed new and innovative solutions to the ITSM marketplace," said Kevin J. Smith, President of the IT Transformation Institute and author of 'World-Class IT Service Management'. "Bright Pattern offers a unique set of AI and automation tools and in combination with NCSi's proven knowledge of Service Management processes and solutions including Ivanti and ServiceNow, this partnership will help companies tackle many of the common challenges faced by Service Management teams today–including automated password reset and proactive outage notifications which in combination provide a compelling ROI and are proven to reduce service desk call volumes by 30-60%."

"Our customers want more options to interact with, and better performance analytics from their IT Service Desk," said Bryan Hadzik, Chief Technology Officer at NCSi. "Bright Pattern affords them the opportunity to go beyond the normal channels to ensure the highest customer satisfaction. By utilizing Bright Pattern's voice, text and social platforms for incident requests, we help our clients increase overall Service Desk adoption and resolution satisfaction."

The Omnichannel Communication Interaction Platform is proven to save companies like the world's largest HR service firm, Randstad , hundreds of thousands in IT costs per month. Companies are able to achieve ROI in just months and reduce call volume by 30-60% with top use cases including:

Automated Creation of Incident Record

Automated Password Reset

Create Incident on Any Channel

Service Desk Quality Management

Outbound Customer Care Outreach

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

About NCSi

NCSi turns knowledge into power, allowing you to provide unparalleled service and security to your organization. We have the experts and software partners you need to define, build, unify and manage your technology vision. NCSi specializes in End User Success, IT Security, Enterprise Service and Asset Management solutions – key elements to creating a productive and safe workforce.You need a partner who listens attentively, responds efficiently, and provides timely resolution to your challenges – experts you can trust to design secure Unified Endpoint Management Solutions.

NCSi, an Ivanti and ServiceNow consulting partner, stands ready to serve you with your licensing, training, renewals, implementation, project management and managed services needs. We have the consultative experience, engineering expertise and premier software partners to envision and execute successful project outcomes for your specific needs.

