Bright Pattern Ranks #1 for Platform Functionality, Reliability, and Interoperability in 2020 Omdia (formerly Ovum) Cloud Contact Center Buyer's Guide

"Omdia believed [Bright Pattern] was a competitor worth watching back in 2017. Now Omdia is even more certain of Bright Pattern's strong credentials and future potential because it maintained its even stronger challenger rating in the current report," said Ken Landoline, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "Bright Pattern is once again the challenger to watch as the company and its products mature and reach their peak in the marketplace."

Top Takeaways From the Report:

#1 for Platform Functionality

#1 for Interoperability

#1 for Hosting Reliability and Scalability

Bright Pattern's customers rated the company and its products high in the areas of hosting reliability, multichannel innovation, usability, ease of integration, pricing, professional services, and deployment time

Bright Pattern shows top strengths in the area of company execution for hosting and reliability, multichannel innovation, ease of integration, and pricing

"Bright Pattern ranking higher than other vendors in multiple categories by Omdia, an industry analyst highly regarded around the world, corroborates our strategy to offer the most powerful and simple AI-powered contact center software," said Ted Hunting, SVP of Marketing at Bright Pattern. "We are now gaining greater awareness of our platform as seen by recent wins from startups and large global enterprises. Recognition from Omdia as #1 for platform functionality provides additional independent validation of our platform being the most innovative cloud contact center platform in the industry."

Bright Pattern Functionality Highlighted in the Report:

Platform Functionality: Bright Pattern's all-in-one contact center platform provides omnichannel communications and omnichannel quality management powered by automation and artificial intelligence . The Bright Pattern platform is powerful, yet simple to use and customizable to specific business needs.

Bright Pattern's all-in-one contact center platform provides and powered by automation and . The Bright Pattern platform is powerful, yet simple to use and customizable to specific business needs. Interoperability: Bright Pattern has open APIs and out-of-the-box integration to all popular CRMs , best-of-breed AI, Workforce Management Solutions, and more.

Bright Pattern has open APIs and out-of-the-box integration to all popular , best-of-breed AI, Workforce Management Solutions, and more. Reliability and Scalability: Bright Pattern offers 100% uptime with an active-active platform, allowing customers to receive updated software without any downtime. Bright Pattern can support enterprise companies and instantly scale up to 20,000 concurrent agents.

Bright Pattern is the simplest, most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center with the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy in the industry (half the industry average). Bright Pattern ranked #1 for Interoperability, #1 for Platform Functionality, and #1 for Hosting Reliability and Scalability in the Omdia Buyer's Guide . Bright Pattern outranked Five9, NICE inContact, Avaya, Aspect, and 8x8 as a leading provider in the 2020 G2 Crowd Report, and was a leader in the 2020 Call Center Software FrontRunners Quadrant with customer ratings higher than Five9, Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact, RingCentral, and Talkdesk. Additionally, Bright Pattern was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its omnichannel and AI capabilities.

Download your free copy of the Omdia Buyer's Guide

Additional Information

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Related Links

http://www.brightpattern.com

