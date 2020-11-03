Bright Pattern’s Ted Hunting Chairs CCW Europe and Presents Keynote Session on “Rethinking Customer Contact Post COVID-19”

"An unthinkable pandemic shook the world this year, and has affected businesses, employees, and the customer experience in the most profound ways. In order to come back even stronger, we need to put our heads together, look to a brighter future, and rethink how we deliver CX given the recent trends that have reshaped businesses and how people operate," said Hunting.

At the annual conference, Hunting presented "Rethinking Customer Contact Post COVID-19: 5 Keys to Win with Your Business and Employees" . The keynote session discussed key trends for companies to follow in order to deliver a great customer experience beyond the pandemic. After presenting the keys for companies to win, Bright Pattern shared examples of companies who are already deploying these keys today:

A European travel exploration company moved to a 100% remote workforce in weeks

One of the largest US banks turned on 2000 agents in 10 days handling 3 million interactions per month

A regional insurance company during the recent hurricane season made every employee an "agent" to help bring contact center capabilities to the entire company and help every customer in need

COVID tracing teams using remote agents in the UK and Korea

Remote agents delivered telehealth services in Mexico for those dealing with COVID-related stress

for those dealing with COVID-related stress A luxury brand BPO providing customer service to high-end brands moved 100% remote and will stay remote permanently

Bright Pattern has seen growth of over 100% in the last year with strong growth in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Innovative customers in EMEA include:

Hurtigruten Moves All Call Center Agents Remote During COVID-19 Thanks to Bright Pattern Cloud-Based Contact Center Software - Read More

Bright Pattern Contact Center Provides Omnichannel Communications for COVID-19 Contact Tracing in the United Kingdom - Read More

- Bright Pattern Contact Center Selected by Global Cybersecurity Firm in Ireland - Read More

- Bright Pattern Powers the First 100% Cloud-Based CCaaS Provider in South Africa - Read More

- Bright Pattern Powers Pizza Chain with Chatbot Enabling Customers to Order Favorite Pizza by Sending a Pizza Emoji to the Company via Facebook Messenger - Read More

"CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series where customer care, customer experience, and contact center leaders come together to learn and share new ideas on customer experience technology and processes," said Hunting. "We are excited to join with others to share ideas and best practices for the customer experience in the coming year."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer experience organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like bots and Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and simplicity to deploy and use. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Additional Information

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the world's largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW has served more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the easiest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software that can be deployed quickly with the lowest professional services costs in the industry. With the purpose of making customer service, sales, and marketing brighter and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI . Bright Pattern's platform can be used on all digital channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also provides native omnichannel quality management , allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

SOURCE Bright Pattern

Related Links

https://www.brightpattern.com/

