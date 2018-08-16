Bright Scholar Announces Entry into Agreement to Acquire Equity Interests in Yinzhe

FOSHAN, China, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE :BEDU ), the largest operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China*, today announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire 75% equity interests in Chengdu Yinzhe Education and Technology Co., Ltd.("Yinzhe") for a total consideration of RMB202.5 million which will be paid in four installments subject to the satisfaction of various closing condition and earn-out arrangements. Subject to the future financial performance of Yinzhe and other conditions under the acquisition agreement, the Company may acquire up to an additional 15% equity interests in Yinzhe from year 2021 to 2023.

Established in 2015, Yinzhe primarily engages in online career and education mentoring services to overseas Chinese students under brand "DreambigCareer". During the past four years, Yinzhe had successfully helped overseas Chinese students obtain over 4,000 offers, including interview, internship and full-time job offering in many countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, Mainland China and Hong Kong till the end of May 2018. In 2017, Yinzhe's total revenue and net profit was RMB54.1 million and RMB12.0 million, respectively; in the first half of 2018, Yinzhe's total revenue and net profit was RMB30.0 million and RMB6.8 million, respectively.

Jerry He, CEO of Bright Scholar comments, "Since 2015, Yinzhe has developed an excellent reputation for its success in placing Chinese graduates from overseas into career-boosting internships and entry-level positions with the world's leading companies. With the acquisition of Foundation, Can-Achieve and now Yinzhe, Bright Scholar provides a comprehensive range of services covering K-12 education as well as consulting services for application to overseas institutions and now education mentoring services for career placements."

* In terms of student enrollment as of September 1, 2017, according to an industry report commissioned by Bright Scholar and prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2017.

