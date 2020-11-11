Bright Scholar Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar," the "Company," "we" or "our") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 Financial Highlights (in comparison to the same period of the last fiscal year):

RMB in million Except EPS and % Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change Revenue 652.1 711.6 (8.4%) Gross Profit 149.5 212.1 (29.5%) Gross Margin 22.9% 29.8% (6.9%) Operating Loss (171.9) (44.4) 286.9% Operating Margin (26.4%) (6.2%) (20.2%) Net Loss (148.6) (48.1) 208.8% Net Margin (22.8%) (6.8%) (16.0%)







Adjusted Gross Profit (1) 158.0 221.6 (28.7%) Adjusted Gross Margin(1) 24.2% 31.1% (6.9%) Adjusted Operating Loss(2) (80.4) (28.4) 183.4% Adjusted Operating Margin(2) (12.3%) (4.0%) (8.3%) Adjusted Net Loss(3) (59.0) (34.1) 72.9% Adjusted Net Margin(3) (9.1%) (4.8%) (4.3%) Adjusted EBITDA(4) 1.4 4.0 (65.8%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4) 0.2% 0.6% (0.4%)







Basic and Diluted Loss per Share (1.29) (0.43) 200.0% Adjusted Basic and Diluted Loss per Share(5) (0.54) (0.31) 74.2%

Fiscal Year 2020 Ended August 31, 2020 Financial Highlights (in comparison to the same period of the last fiscal year):

RMB in million Except EPS and % Fiscal Year 2020 Ended August 31, 2020 Fiscal Year 2019 Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change Revenue 3,366.5 2,563.0 31.3% Gross Profit 1,221.7 977.0 25.0% Gross Margin 36.3% 38.1% (1.8%) Operating Income 307.7 300.5 2.4% Operating Margin 9.1% 11.7% (2.6%) Net Income 164.2 252.8 (35.0%) Net Margin 4.9% 9.9% (5.0%)







Adjusted Gross Profit (1) 1,263.2 1,000.3 26.3% Adjusted Gross Margin(1) 37.5% 39.0% (1.5%) Adjusted Operating Income(2) 420.0 375.5 11.9% Adjusted Operating Margin(2) 12.5% 14.6% (2.1%) Adjusted Net Income(3) 267.7 322.6 (17.0%) Adjusted Net Margin(3) 8.0% 12.6% (4.6%) Adjusted EBITDA(4) 670.8 491.6 36.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(4) 19.9% 19.2% 0.7%







Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share 1.34 1.97 (32.0%) Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share(5) 2.20 2.54 (13.4%)

1. Adjusted gross profit/(loss) is defined as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted gross margin is defined as adjusted gross profit/(loss) divided by revenue. 2. Adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets and impairment loss on goodwill. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income/(loss) divided by revenue. 3. Adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets and impairment loss on goodwill. Adjusted net margin is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) divided by revenue. 4. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets and impairment loss on goodwill. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. 5. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets and impairment loss on goodwill) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or American depositary shares (each an "ADS"), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, on an as-converted basis.

For more information on these adjusted financial measures, please see the section captioned under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

(in comparison to the same period of the last fiscal year)

Domestic K-12 Schools

The domestic K-12 schools comprise our international schools, bilingual schools, kindergartens in China.

The average number of students increased by 6.6% for the fourth fiscal quarter and 9.9% for the fiscal year.

Revenue amounted to RMB416.2 million and accounted for 63.9% of the total revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue increased by 4.1% to RMB1,968.3 million and accounted for 58.5% of the total revenue.

and accounted for 63.9% of the total revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue increased by 4.1% to and accounted for 58.5% of the total revenue. For the fourth fiscal quarter, gross margin was 27.5% compared to 31.0% for the same period of the last fiscal year, and operating margin was (10.2%) compared to 7.5% for the same period of the last fiscal year. For the fiscal year, gross margin was 39.2% compared to 39.9% for the last fiscal year, and operating margin was 20.5% as compared to 24.4% for the last fiscal year.

Overseas Schools

The overseas schools comprise our overseas schools including Bournemouth, St. Michael's, Bosworth and CATS.

Revenue amounted to RMB69.1 million and accounted for 10.6% of the total revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue amounted to RMB835.9 million and accounted for 24.8% of the total revenue for the same period.

and accounted for 10.6% of the total revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue amounted to and accounted for 24.8% of the total revenue for the same period. For the fourth fiscal quarter, gross margin was (49.3%) and operating margin was (171.0%). For the fiscal year, gross margin was 29.6% and operating margin was (5.4%).

Education Technology

The education technology business comprises online career counselling, online Academic Olympiad training, and online international school.

Revenue amounted to RMB31.6 million and accounted for 4.8% of the total revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue amounted to RMB103.3 million and accounted for 3.1% of the total revenue.

and accounted for 4.8% of the total revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue amounted to and accounted for 3.1% of the total revenue. For the fourth fiscal quarter, gross margin was 50.5% and operating margin was 20.5%. For the fiscal year, gross margin was 62.7% and operating margin was 30.2%.

Complementary Education Services

The complementary education services comprise language training, overseas study and counselling, camps and study tours, and others.

Revenue amounted to RMB135.2 million and accounted for 20.7% of the total revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue was RMB459.0 million and accounted for 13.6% of the total revenue.

and accounted for 20.7% of the total revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. For the fiscal year, revenue was and accounted for 13.6% of the total revenue. For the fourth fiscal quarter, gross margin increased from 30.9% to 39.2%, and operating margin increased from 13.6% to 24.9%. For the fiscal year, gross margin was 30.0% compared to 31.8%, and operating margin was 10.5% compared to 12.0%.

"As with most businesses around the globe, COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our industry and our Company in the second half of fiscal 2020. Amidst the significant challenges and disruptions particularly in our overseas schools, Bright Scholar still delivered solid revenue growth of 31.3% and a solid growth of 36.5% in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year of 2020. We have also accelerated digital transformation as we continued to focus on executing our strategic priorities to build a global network of schools and a diverse business portfolio, enhance academic and operational performance, and expand the breadth and depth of our capabilities through investment in education technologies," said Jerry He, Executive Vice Chairman of Bright Scholar.

"China's encouraging signs of steady economic recovery from the pandemic and its continuous efforts to minimize the risk of resurgences of the virus provides strong impetus to strengthen our business recovery," commented by Wanmei Li, Chief Executive Officer of Domestic K-12. "Over 54,000 students have enrolled for the September 2020 school term in our domestic K-12 schools, as of the reporting date. The average number of students increased by 6.6% for the fourth fiscal quarter and 9.9% for the fiscal year compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. All of our K-12 campuses in China have re-opened with safeguards in all of our facilities to protect our students and staff, including increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting facilities, social distancing practices and other measures to minimize any potential risks of resurgence. Despite the positive momentum, we stay vigilant of the continued impact and focus on optimizing utilization and profitability from our operations." Ms. Li continued, "I am pleased to report that Fettes Guangzhou School and kindergarten opened as scheduled in September."

"Despite the impact from COVID-19, revenue for fiscal year 2020 grew by 9.1% as compared to the prior fiscal year as we seized the opportunity in the summer by launching new products and services to strengthen our market position. The acquisition of Leti Camp will further expand our capability to include adoption of hands-on inquiry-based learning that offers enormous potential and synergy which will expedite the expansion of our outdoor camp business in the post COVID-19 period," commented by Zi Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Complementary Education Services. "There are enormous market opportunities in complementary education service space including after school tutoring for K-12, study tours and camp activities. We plan to further leverage the collaboration with Country Garden to explore more opportunities in broadening our outdoor camp business within China, as well as acquisitions to expand our service offerings."

Mr. He commented on the performance of overseas school business, "Overseas school operation was most negatively affected amid the continuing pandemic and lockdown in the UK. Our 'We Care' Campaign put the well-being of our students and employees first, has earned high marks from our parents and students. We also took this opportunity to reduce our cost structure, upgrade our IT and management systems, realign our sales and marketing strategies and improve our education outcome. We believe we will be in a more competitive position than our peers when students return to schools post COVID-19. Our global network is of strategic importance in enriching student lives and learning experience, enhancing academic performance through global recruitment and training, joint R&D, collaboration between our overseas and domestic schools as well as across different business units within Bright Scholar."

Mr. He continued on the performance of education technology business, "The COVID-19 crisis has been a major catalyst driving policymakers, service providers and more parents and families to explore online learning options. The increasing awareness and acceptance of online resources merging offline activities for optimal educational results, bodes well for us to drive academic excellence as we continued to expand investments in this space. Our new education technology business comprises online career counselling, online Academic Olympiad training and online international school - the '3i Global Academy'. The launch of the online international schools with online-merge-offline model in June represents a major milestone in utilizing technology to provide access to high quality education for students around the globe. '3i Global Academy' has enrolled more than 170 paying students as of November 7th."

"We recognize that the uncertainties our road ahead entails, but we are excited at the combination of growth drivers coming into alignment for fiscal 2021. These growth drivers include the steady economic recovery from the pandemic in China, the improved service mix of our portfolio and the new exciting opportunities in the complementary business and education technologies. We have a strong balance sheet to pursue organic and acquisitive growth opportunities, a terrific portfolio of assets that drives long-term growth. We are very confident that the strategic initiatives will enable us to emerge from the crisis as a stronger company that is well positioned for long-term growth and success. Furthermore, to underscore the confidence in the Company's prospects, the Board has approved a new share repurchase plan of up to US$50 million on November 11, 2020," Mr. He concluded.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS for the Fourth FISCAL QUARTER ENDED August 31, 2020

Revenue

Revenue Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 416.2 63.9% 393.5 55.3% 5.8% International Schools 177.4 27.2% 154.3 21.7% 15.0% Bilingual Schools 149.2 22.9% 130.8 18.4% 14.0% Kindergartens 89.6 13.8% 108.4 15.2% (17.3%) Overseas Schools 69.1 10.6% 148.5 20.9% (53.4%) Education Technology 31.6 4.8% 27.7 3.9% 14.0% Complementary Education 135.2 20.7% 141.9 19.9% (4.7%) Total 652.1 100.0% 711.6 100.0% (8.4%)

Revenue for the quarter was RMB652.1 million, as compared to RMB711.6 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. The changes in revenue is primarily due to the COVID-19 impact on kindergartens, overseas schools and complementary business.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue for the quarter was RMB502.7 million, as compared to RMB499.5 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. The changes in cost of revenue was mainly due to the cost increase in domestic K-12 schools and EdTech in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, partially offset by the cost reduction in overseas schools and complementary education.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross Profit Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (Margin %) (RMB in million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools 114.6 27.5% 122.0 31.0% (6.0%) International Schools 49.2 27.7% 36.9 23.9% 33.5% Bilingual Schools 47.3 31.7% 44.5 34.0% 6.2% Kindergartens 18.1 20.3% 40.6 37.5% (55.2%) Overseas Schools (34.1) (49.3%) 25.2 17.0% (235.5%) Education Technology 16.0 50.5% 21.1 76.0% (24.3%) Complementary Education 53.0 39.2% 43.8 30.9% 20.7% Total 149.5 22.9% 212.1 29.8% (29.5%)

Gross profit for the quarter was RMB149.5 million, as compared to RMB212.1 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Gross margin was 22.9% for the quarter, as compared to 29.8% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted gross profit for the quarter was RMB158.0 million, as compared to RMB221.6 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted gross margin was 24.2% for the quarter, as compared to 31.1% for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted SG&A Expenses(6)

SG&A Expenses Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 89.0 13.6% 92.7 13.1% (4.0%) International Schools 40.4 6.2% 38.5 5.4% 5.1% Bilingual Schools 28.9 4.4% 29.6 4.2% (2.5%) Kindergartens 19.7 3.0% 24.6 3.5% (19.8%) Overseas Schools 85.1 13.1% 61.5 8.6% 38.5% Education Technology 9.5 1.5% 6.6 0.9% 44.8% Complementary Education 25.8 3.9% 24.7 3.5% 4.0% Unallocated Corporate Expenses(7) 53.2 8.2% 74.5 10.4% (28.5%) Total 262.6 40.3% 260.0 36.5% 1.0%

Adj. SG&A Expenses(6) Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 88.3 13.5% 90.2 12.6% (2.0%) International Schools 40.5 6.2% 38.0 5.3% 6.5% Bilingual Schools 28.6 4.4% 28.4 4.0% 0.7% Kindergartens 19.2 2.9% 23.8 3.3% (19.0%) Overseas Schools 85.1 13.1% 61.5 8.6% 38.5% Education Technology 9.5 1.5% 6.6 0.9% 44.8% Complementary Education 26.0 3.9% 24.0 3.4% 7.2% Unallocated Corporate Expenses(8) 52.3 8.1% 71.1 10.1% (26.2%) Total 261.2 40.1% 253.4 35.6% 3.1%

6. Adjusted SG&A expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expense. 7. Unallocated corporate expenses are mainly from headquarter, including staff cost, share-based compensation expense and other office expenses. 8. Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses is defined as unallocated corporate expenses excluding share-based compensation expense.

Total SG&A expenses for the quarter were RMB262.6 million, representing a 1.0% increase from RMB260.0 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted SG&A expenses for the quarter were RMB261.2 million, representing a 3.1% increase from RMB253.4 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Operating Loss, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Loss

Operating (Loss)/Income Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2020 Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in

million) (Margin %) (RMB in

million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools (42.5) (10.2%) 29.6 7.5% (243.5%) International Schools (59.8) (33.7%) (1.2) (0.8%) 4,932.3% Bilingual Schools 18.5 12.4% 14.9 11.4% 24.5% Kindergartens (1.2) (1.3%) 15.9 14.7% (107.6%) Overseas Schools (118.2) (171.0%) (36.3) (24.4%) 226.0% Education Technology 6.5 20.5% 14.5 52.3% (55.3%) Complementary Education 33.4 24.9% 19.3 13.6% 74.6% Unallocated Corporate Expenses (51.1) - (71.5) - (28.3%) Total (171.9) (26.4%) (44.4) (6.2%) 286.9%

Operating loss for the quarter was RMB171.9 million, as compared to operating loss of RMB44.4 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Operating margin was (26.4%) for the quarter, as compared to (6.2%) for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating loss for the quarter was RMB80.4 million, as compared to RMB28.4 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. Adjusted operating margin was (12.3%) for the quarter, as compared to (4.0%) for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss

Net loss for the quarter was RMB148.6 million, as compared to net loss of RMB48.1 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was RMB59.0 million, as compared to adjusted net loss of RMB34.1 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Loss per ordinary share/ADS and Adjusted Loss per ordinary share/ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the quarter were RMB1.29 and RMB1.29, respectively, as compared to loss per share of RMB0.43 and RMB0.43, respectively, for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the quarter were RMB0.54 and RMB0.54, respectively, as compared to loss per share of RMB0.31 and RMB0.31, respectively, for the same period of the last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was RMB1.4 million, as compared to RMB4.0 million for the same period of the last fiscal year.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS for the Fiscal year ENDED August 31, 2020

Revenue

Revenue Fiscal Year 2020 Ended August 31, 2020 Fiscal Year 2019 Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 1,968.3 58.5% 1,890.4 73.8% 4.1% International Schools 872.9 25.9% 745.0 29.1% 17.2% Bilingual Schools 722.4 21.5% 650.4 25.4% 11.1% Kindergartens 373.0 11.1% 495.0 19.3% (24.6%) Overseas Schools 835.9 24.8% 181.8 7.1% 359.9% Education Technology 103.3 3.1% 70.0 2.7% 47.7% Complementary Education 459.0 13.6% 420.8 16.4% 9.1% Total 3,366.5 100.0% 2,563.0 100.0% 31.3%

Revenue for fiscal year 2020 was RMB3,366.5 million, representing a 31.3% increase from RMB2,563.0 million for the last fiscal year.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue for the fiscal year was RMB2,144.8 million, representing a 35.2% increase from RMB1,586.0 million for the last fiscal year.

Gross Profit, Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit

Gross Profit Fiscal Year 2020 Ended August 31, 2020 Fiscal Year 2019 Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (Margin %) (RMB in million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools 771.9 39.2% 755.0 39.9% 2.2% International Schools 370.7 42.5% 289.0 38.8% 28.3% Bilingual Schools 300.5 41.6% 250.4 38.5% 20.0% Kindergartens 100.7 27.0% 215.6 43.6% (53.3%) Overseas Schools 247.1 29.6% 36.3 19.9% 584.0% Education Technology 64.8 62.7% 51.9 74.1% 24.9% Complementary Education 137.9 30.0% 133.8 31.8% 3.0% Total 1,221.7 36.3% 977.0 38.1% 25.0%

Gross profit for the fiscal year was RMB1,221.7 million, representing a 25.0% increase from RMB977.0 million for the last fiscal year. Gross margin was 36.3% for the period, as compared to 38.1% for the last fiscal year. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the acquisition of overseas schools including CATS, Bosworth and St. Michael's.

Adjusted gross profit for the fiscal year was RMB1,263.2 million, representing a 26.3% increase from RMB1,000.3 million for the last fiscal year. Adjusted gross margin was 37.5% for the fiscal year, as compared to 39.0% for the last fiscal year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted SG&A Expenses(6)

SG&A Expenses Fiscal Year 2020 Ended August 31, 2020 Fiscal Year 2019 Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 302.2 9.0% 298.5 11.7% 1.2% International Schools 125.7 3.7% 110.4 4.3% 13.9% Bilingual Schools 103.0 3.1% 104.6 4.1% (1.5%) Kindergartens 73.5 2.2% 83.5 3.3% (12.0%) Overseas Schools 301.9 9.0% 75.9 3.0% 297.7% Education Technology 34.2 1.0% 18.7 0.7% 83.1% Complementary Education 97.6 2.9% 83.9 3.3% 16.3% Unallocated Corporate Expenses(7) 135.3 4.0% 214.9 8.3% (37.1%) Total 871.2 25.9% 691.9 27.0% 25.9%

Adj. SG&A Expenses(6) Fiscal Year 2020 Ended August 31, 2020 Fiscal Year 2019 Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue) (RMB in million) (% of Total

Revenue)

Domestic K-12 Schools 297.8 8.8% 288.2 11.2% 3.3% International Schools 125.5 3.7% 108.7 4.2% 15.4% Bilingual Schools 100.8 3.0% 100.2 3.9% 0.6% Kindergartens 71.5 2.1% 79.3 3.1% (9.9%) Overseas Schools 301.9 9.0% 75.9 3.0% 297.7% Education Technology 34.2 1.0% 18.7 0.7% 83.1% Complementary Education 96.7 2.9% 79.3 3.1% 22.0% Unallocated Corporate Expenses(8) 151.2 4.5% 178.1 7.0% (15.1%) Total 881.8 26.2% 640.2 25.0% 37.7%

6. Adjusted SG&A expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expense. 7. Unallocated corporate expenses are mainly from headquarter, including staff cost, share-based compensation expense and other office expenses. 8. Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses is defined as unallocated corporate expenses excluding share-based compensation expense.

Total SG&A expenses for the fiscal year were RMB871.2 million, representing a 25.9% increase from RMB691.9 million for the last fiscal year. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to the acquisition of overseas schools.

Adjusted SG&A expenses for the fiscal year were RMB881.8 million, representing a 37.7% increase from RMB640.2 million for the last fiscal year.

Operating Income, Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Income

Operating Income/(Loss) Fiscal Year 2020 Ended August 31, 2020 Fiscal Year 2019 Ended August 31, 2019 YoY % Change

(RMB in million) (Margin %) (RMB in million) (Margin %)

Domestic K-12 Schools 404.1 20.5% 460.8 24.4% (12.3%) International Schools 177.0 20.3% 181.0 24.3% (2.2%) Bilingual Schools 198.4 27.5% 146.2 22.5% 35.7% Kindergartens 28.7 7.7% 133.6 27.0% (78.5%) Overseas Schools (45.3) (5.4%) (39.8) (21.9%) 13.9% Education Technology 31.2 30.2% 33.2 47.4% (5.9%) Complementary Education 48.1 10.5% 50.5 12.0% (4.7%) Unallocated Corporate Expenses (130.4) - (204.2) - (36.2%) Total 307.7 9.1% 300.5 11.7% 2.4%

Operating income for the fiscal year was RMB307.7 million, representing a 2.4% increase from RMB300.5 million for the last fiscal year. Operating margin was 9.1% for the fiscal year, as compared to 11.7% for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted operating income for the fiscal year was RMB420.0 million, representing an 11.9% increase from RMB375.5 million for the last fiscal year. Adjusted operating margin was 12.5% for the fiscal year, as compared to 14.6% for the last fiscal year.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income for the fiscal year was RMB164.2 million, as compared to RMB252.8 million for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted net income for the fiscal year was RMB267.7 million, as compared to RMB322.6 for the last fiscal year.

Earnings per ordinary share/ADS and Adjusted Earnings per ordinary share/ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the fiscal year were RMB1.34 and RMB1.34, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of RMB1.97 and RMB1.97, respectively, for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders/ADS holders for the fiscal year were RMB2.20 and RMB2.20, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of RMB2.54 and RMB2.54, respectively, for the last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year was RMB670.8 million, representing a 36.5% increase from RMB491.6 million for the last fiscal year.

Cash and Working Capital

As of August 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB4,423.9 million (US$646.1 million), as compared to RMB2,092.0 million as of May 31, 2020. As of August 31, 2020, we also have short-term investments of RMB13.7 million (US$2.0 million). For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, the Company's capital expenditure was approximately RMB 149.8 million, down 3.5% compared to the last fiscal year.

GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING AUGUST 31, 2021

For the fiscal year 2021, the Company currently expects its revenue to be in a range of RMB3.77 billion and RMB3.87 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 12% to 15%, and its average student enrolment in our domestic and overseas schools to be between approximately 56,000 and 57,000, representing a year-over-year increase of 8% to 10%.

This guidance is based on the current market and operating conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of such market and operating conditions and market demand, which are all subject to change.

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenue generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). However, periodic reports made to shareholders will include current period amounts translated into U.S. dollars using the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date, for the convenience of readers. Translations of balances in the condensed consolidated balance sheets, and the related condensed consolidated statements of operations, and cash flows from RMB into U.S. dollars as of and for the quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended August 31, 2020 are solely for the convenience of the readers and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8474, representing the noon buying rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on August 31, 2020. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on August 31, 2020 or at any other rate.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, including primarily adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders basic and diluted as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted gross profit/(loss) as gross profit/(loss) excluding amortization of intangible assets and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit/(loss) divided by revenue. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets; impairment loss on goodwill, and adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense; amortization of intangible assets; tax effect of amortization of intangible assets; impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets; impairment loss on goodwill, and adjusted net margin as adjusted net income/(loss) divided by revenue. We define adjusted SG&A as selling, general and administration expense excluding share-based compensation expense. We define adjusted operating income/(loss) as net operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense; amortization of intangible assets; impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets; impairment loss on goodwill and adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating income/(loss) divided by revenue. Additionally, we define adjusted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted, as adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (net income/(loss) to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense; amortization of intangible assets; tax effect of amortization of intangible assets; impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets and impairment loss on goodwill) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares or American depositary shares (each an "ADS"), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, on an as-converted basis.

We incur amortization expense of intangible assets related to various acquisitions that have been made in recent years. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition. We believe that exclusion of these expenses allows greater comparability of operating results that are consistent over time for the Company's newly-acquired and long-held business as the related intangibles does not have significant connection to the growth of the business. Therefore, we provide exclusion of amortization of intangible assets to redefine adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), and adjusted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted.

We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Such non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted gross profit/(loss), adjusted SG&A, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders basic and diluted. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges, including depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expense, and without considering the impact of non-operating items such as interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; share-based compensation expense; amortization of intangible assets; tax effect of amortization of intangible assets; impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets and impairment loss on goodwill. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Interest income/(expense), net; income tax expense/benefit; depreciation and amortization; and share-based compensation expense, have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income/(loss). Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)





















As of





August 31,

August 31,





2019

2020





RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents 3,246,995

3,377,684

493,280



Restricted cash 18,019

1,044,853

152,591



Short-term investments 241,270

13,695

2,000



Accounts receivable 21,528

19,271

2,814



Amounts due from related parties 10,652

18,521

2,705



Other receivables, deposits and other

assets 177,150

198,593

29,003



Inventories 26,234

28,013

4,091

Total current assets 3,741,848

4,700,630

686,484



















Restricted cash – non current -

1,400

204



Property and equipment, net 899,510

1,076,590

157,226



Land use rights, net 88,204

86,076

12,571



Intangible assets, net 552,011

597,527

87,263



Goodwill 2,090,078

2,284,109

333,573



Long-term investments 28,455

55,137

8,052



Prepayment for construction contract 5,251

4,822

704



Deferred tax assets, net 30,333

35,678

5,210



Deposit for acquisition 338,585

-

-



Other non-current assets 13,362

16,654

2,432



Operating lease right-of-use assets -

1,964,686

286,924

Total non-current assets 4,045,789

6,122,679

894,159 TOTAL ASSETS 7,787,637

10,823,309

1,580,643

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands)





















As of





August 31,

August 31,





2019

2020





RMB

RMB

USD LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB

32,842 and RMB 28,691 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31,

2020, respectively) 94,295

93,090

13,595



Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related

parties of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright

Scholar Education of RMB 76,117 and RMB 52,567 as of

August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020, respectively) 110,038

86,563

12,642



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued

expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB 364,734

and RMB 393,247 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020,

respectively) 615,082

633,397

92,500



Short term loan (including short term loan of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of nil and

RMB 7,500 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020,

respectively) 50,000

938,300

137,030



Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar

Education of RMB 50,968 and RMB 51,521 as of August 31,

2019 and August 31, 2020, respectively) 93,479

118,716

17,337



Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar

Education of RMB 1,157,774 and RMB 1,291,781 as of

August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020, respectively) 1,529,137

1,544,184

225,514



Refund liabilities (including refund liabilities of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB

19,132 and RMB 23,804 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31,

2020, respectively) 20,259

70,711

10,327



Operating lease liabilities (including operating lease liabilities of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar

Education of nil and RMB 30,601 as of August 31, 2019 and

August 31, 2020, respectively) -

210,082

30,681

Total current liabilities 2,512,290

3,695,043

539,626



Non-current portion of deferred revenue (including non-current

portion of deferred revenue of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to Bright Scholar Education of nil and RMB 1,772 as

of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020, respectively) -

1,772

259



Deferred tax liabilities, net (including deferred tax liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar

Education of RMB 35,895 and RMB 34,641 as of August 31,

2019 and August 31, 2020, respectively) 53,689

57,826

8,445



Other non-current liability due to related parties (including non-

current liabilities due to related parties of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB

21,736 and RMB 26,843 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31,

2020, respectively) 21,736

26,843

3,920



Other non-current liability due to third parties (including non-

current liabilities due to third parties of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of RMB 7,621

and RMB 18,368 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020,

respectively) 10,654

19,612

2,864



Bonds payable 2,106,000

2,017,369

294,618



Long term loan (including long term loan of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar Education of nil and

RMB 77,500 as of August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2020,

respectively) -

77,919

11,379



Operating lease liabilities (including operating lease liabilities of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to Bright Scholar

Education of nil and RMB 189,354 as of August 31, 2019 and

August 31, 2020, respectively) -

1,802,544

263,245

Total non-current liabilities 2,192,079

4,003,885

584,730

TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,704,369

7,698,928

1,124,356





















As of





August 31,

August 31,





2019

2020





RMB

RMB

USD EQUITY















Share capital 8

8

1



Additional paid-in capital 2,105,189

1,854,262

270,798



Statutory reserves 64,945

65,567

9,575



Accumulated other comprehensive income 78,955

185,371

27,072



Accumulated retained earnings 472,339

632,722

92,403

Shareholders' equity 2,721,436

2,737,930

399,849

Non-controlling interests 361,832

386,451

56,438

Total equity 3,083,268

3,124,381

456,287 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 7,787,637

10,823,309

1,580,643

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)

























Three Months Ended August 31,

Twelve Months Ended August 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue 711,560

652,119

95,236

2,563,005

3,366,503

491,647 Cost of revenue (499,453)

(502,664)

(73,409)

(1,586,014)

(2,144,786)

(313,226) Gross profit 212,107

149,455

21,827

976,991

1,221,717

178,421 Selling, general and administrative expenses (259,963)

(262,617)

(38,353)

(691,900)

(871,154)

(127,224) Other operating income 3,428

22,778

3,327

15,435

38,661

5,646 Impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets -

(12,772)

(1,866)

-

(12,772)

(1,866) Impairment loss on goodwill -

(68,723)

(10,036)

-

(68,723)

(10,036) Operating (loss)/income (44,428)

(171,879)

(25,101)

300,526

307,729

44,941 Interest (expense)/income, net (8,036)

(53,048)

(7,747)

24,254

(159,352)

(23,272) Investment income 1,678

52,105

7,609

17,414

106,675

15,579 Other expenses (2,814)

(8,615)

(1,258)

(8,617)

(11,291)

(1,649) (Loss)/Income before income taxes and share of

equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates (53,600)

(181,437)

(26,497)

333,577

243,761

35,599 Income tax benefit/(expense) 5,696

33,176

4,845

(80,580)

(78,992)

(11,536) Share of equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates (222)

(343)

(50)

(239)

(595)

(87) Net (loss)/income (48,126)

(148,604)

(21,702)

252,758

164,174

23,976 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,798

5,234

764

11,659

3,169

463 Net (loss)/incomeattributable to ordinary

shareholders (51,924)

(153,838)

(22,466)

241,099

161,005

23,513 Net (loss)/earnings per share attributable to





















ordinary shareholders





















—Basic (0.43)

(1.29)

(0.19)

1.97

1.34

0.20 —Diluted (0.43)

(1.29)

(0.19)

1.97

1.34

0.20























Weighted average shares used in





















calculating net (loss)/earnings per ordinary

share:





















—Basic 120,585,274

119,641,203

119,641,203

122,322,894

120,158,001

120,158,001 —Diluted 120,645,073

119,641,203

119,641,203

122,430,457

120,158,001

120,158,001

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended August 31,

Twelve Months Ended August 31,

2019

2020

2019

2020

RMB RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash generated from operating activities 682,471

685,176

100,063

864,988

491,227

71,739 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing

activities (1,418,471)

1,829,279

267,149

(2,256,009)

72,567

10,598 Net cash generated from/(used in) financing

activities 1,946,754

(112,211)

(16,387)

1,479,533

675,703

98,680 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,820)

(70,281)

(10,264)

12,421

(80,574)

(11,767) Net change in cash and cash equivalents,

and restricted cash 1,207,934

2,331,963

340,561

100,933

1,158,923

169,250 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at beginning of the period 2,057,080

2,091,974

305,514

3,164,081

3,265,014

476,825 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

at end of the period 3,265,014

4,423,937

646,075

3,265,014

4,423,937

646,075

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except for shares and per share data)





























Three Months Ended August 31,

Twelve Months Ended August 31,



2019

2020

2019

2020



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

























Gross profit 212,107

149,455

21,827

976,991

1,221,717

178,421

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,452

8,556

1,250

23,284

41,447

6,053 Adjusted gross profit 221,559

158,011

23,077

1,000,275

1,263,164

184,474

























Operating (loss)/income (44,428)

(171,879)

(25,101)

300,526

307,729

44,941

Add: Share-based compensation expense 6,599

1,406

205

51,664

(10,631)

(1,553)

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,452

8,556

1,250

23,284

41,447

6,053

Add: Impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets -

12,772

1,866

-

12,772

1,866

Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

68,723

10,036

-

68,723

10,036 Adjusted operating (loss)/income (28,377)

(80,422)

(11,744)

375,474

420,040

61,343

























Net (loss)/income (48,126)

(148,604)

(21,702)

252,758

164,174

23,976

Add: Share-based compensation expense 6,599

1,406

205

51,664

(10,631)

(1,553)

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,452

8,556

1,250

23,284

41,447

6,053

Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (2,056)

(1,874)

(274)

(5,123)

(8,822)

(1,288)

Add: Impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets -

12,772

1,866

-

12,772

1,866

Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

68,723

10,036

-

68,723

10,036 Adjusted net (loss)/income (34,131)

(59,021)

(8,619)

322,583

267,663

39,090

























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (51,924)

(153,838)

(22,466)

241,099

161,005

23,513

Add: Share-based compensation expense 6,599

1,406

205

51,664

(10,631)

(1,553)

Add: Amortization of intangible assets 9,452

8,556

1,250

23,284

41,447

6,053

Add: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (2,056)

(1,874)

(274)

(5,123)

(8,822)

(1,288)

Add: Impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets -

12,772

1,866

-

12,772

1,866

Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

68,723

10,036

-

68,723

10,036 Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary

shareholders (37,929)

(64,255)

(9,383)

310,924

264,494

38,627

























Net (loss)/income (48,126)

(148,604)

(21,702)

252,758

164,174

23,976

Less: Interest (expense)/income, net (8,036)

(53,048)

(7,747)

24,254

(159,352)

(23,272)

Add: Income tax (benefit)/expense (5,696)

(33,176)

(4,845)

80,580

78,992

11,536

Add: Depreciation and amortization 43,177

47,196

6,893

130,819

197,425

28,832

Add: Share-based compensation expense 6,599

1,406

205

51,664

(10,631)

(1,553)

Add: Impairment loss on operating lease right-of-use assets -

12,772

1,866

-

12,772

1,866

Add: Impairment loss on goodwill -

68,723

10,036

-

68,723

10,036 Adjusted EBITDA 3,990

1,365

200

491,567

670,807

97,965

























Selling, general and administrative expenses 259,963

262,617

38,353

691,900

871,154

127,224

Less: Share-based compensation expense 6,599

1,406

205

51,664

(10,631)

(1,553) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 253,364

261,211

38,148

640,236

881,785

128,777

























Weighted averageshares used

in calculating (loss)/earnings per ordinary share:





















—Basic 120,585,274

119,641,203

119,641,203

122,322,894

120,158,001

120,158,001 —Diluted 120,645,073

119,641,203

119,641,203

122,430,457

120,158,001

120,158,001

























Adjusted net (loss)/earnings per share attributable

to ordinary shareholders





















—Basic (0.31)

(0.54)

(0.08)

2.54

2.20

0.32 —Diluted (0.31)

(0.54)

(0.08)

2.54

2.20

0.32

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.