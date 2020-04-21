BrightChats Launches BrightChats SOLO With Premium Collaboration Features

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightChatsTM announced today that BrightChats SOLOTM, a powerful, user-friendly and securely designed online collaboration platform, has entered public beta testing and is now available for anyone to use. BrightChats SOLO is the first of several new services planned for release in 2020.

BrightChats SOLO allows anyone to connect safely and securely to anyone, anywhere in the world. SOLO is a robust web service that allows individuals to see and talk with one another while sharing files, white-boards and screen content. It's a perfect tool for personal collaboration or group conferencing. Unlike most other web-based collaboration services, no user data is transmitted through BrightChats servers and, as a result, high levels of data security and integrity are ensured.

"We started off developing a platform to provide people with the ability to find and connect with experts and professionals they want to learn from – whether students and teachers, service providers and their clients, or health professionals and their clients, as just some examples – in one place and agnostic to what communication service you use, because the communication service would be built in," according to Farook Afsari, Co-Founder and CEO of BrightChats. "The meeting place turned out to be a very user-friendly, multi-media virtual office, leading us to make that available to users for everyday use from wherever they are. Between rising travel costs and the current COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing us all to work and connect in new ways, virtual communication has become more important than ever before. And it's something that should be accessible for everyone."

BrightChats SOLO version is currently free to use and compatible with Google's Chrome web browser. Other popular browsers will be added at a later date.

BrightChats is disrupting the world of online collaboration through a variety of services available now and launching in the future. For more information or to create a free account, visit https://www.brightchats.com.

