Brightflag Adds Verified Okta Integration for Simple, Secure Identity Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the AI-powered legal spend management platform, today announced its verified integration with Okta, the identity and access management leader. The new solution facilitates both single sign-on (SSO) and user provisioning, making Brightflag the only legal spend management software to offer such capabilities through a verified Okta integration.

The SSO functionality ensures a safe and simple sign-on experience for Brightflag customers. At the same time, the provisioning features provide their IT administrators with a centralized solution for creating, updating, or deactivating user accounts automatically.

"To get started, IT administrators can simply log in to the Okta Integration Network and click to add Brightflag," said Yi Lin Pei, Director of Product Marketing at Brightflag. "In addition to offering significant time savings, the integration provides peace of mind by simplifying compliance with critical security standards such as SOC 2."

The new Brightflag integration is available immediately in the Okta Integration Network: https://www.okta.com/integrations/brightflag/

Brightflag's commitment to security extends to its support for the SAML 2.0 standard for SSO and the SCIM standard for user provisioning — ensuring compatibility with a wide range of third-party identity management solutions used by global enterprises.

To learn more about Brightflag's integration capabilities, please visit: https://brightflag.com/product/legal-spend-management-integrations/

About Brightflag

Brightflag enables organizations to take control of their legal spend with AI-powered software that's easy to use and backed by proactive customer support. Brightflag processes billions of dollars of legal spend annually on behalf of its customers, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in savings and tens of thousands of hours in avoided administrative work. Founded in 2014, Brightflag serves a global community of in-house legal teams and their vendors from its offices in Dublin, New York, and Sydney.

Connect with Brightflag

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brightflag/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightflaghq

Website: https://www.brightflag.com/

SOURCE Brightflag Inc.

Related Links

www.brightflag.com

