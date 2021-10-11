Brighton Health Plan Solutions to Administer Northwell Health's Employee Health Benefits Plan

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health, New York state's largest healthcare provider and private employer, has selected healthcare enablement company Brighton Health Plan Solutions to administer all of the employee health benefits plans for its approximately 75,000 employees and dependents who will be accessing care through the Northwell Direct network. Combining Brighton's third-party administrative services with the Northwell Direct network enables a direct-to-employer network contracting model that promotes high-quality care without the need for a traditional insurance carrier. This is the first time Northwell Health has chosen direct contracting for its employee benefits plan.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Brighton will deliver claims processing, online and mobile support, and customer service for all the Northwell Health employees and dependents who receive their care through the Northwell Direct network, which includes nearly 20,000 providers in the New York metropolitan area. Brighton's member support center, comprised of dozens of highly trained, dedicated customer service representatives, will support members as they transition to the Northwell Direct network. Brighton will also provide its award-winning Create® Technology online platform and mobile app, which includes specialized tools for benefits claims administration and member activation, engagement and navigation.

The contract builds on the success of Brighton's existing relationships with Northwell Health and Northwell Direct. Since 2021, Brighton has been administering Northwell Health's high-deductible health plan for approximately 1,000 non-unionized employees who transitioned to the Northwell Direct network. Northwell Direct also chose Brighton as its first TPA partner for the commercialization of its provider network.

"Employers are clamoring for innovative, direct-to-employer solutions like the Northwell Direct network as they invest in new strategies to control costs and promote better care," said Brighton Health Plan Solutions Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Michelle Zettergren. "The opportunity to both administer all of the Northwell Health employee plans and also partner with Northwell Direct to bring its high quality provider network directly to other employers is a significant step toward improving access to high quality care that is convenient, coordinated and cost effective."

A Northwell Health for profit business venture, Northwell Direct provides businesses in the New York metropolitan area an opportunity to contract directly with a high-performance provider network as well as health and wellbeing services for their employees. Since launching in 2020, Northwell Direct has partnered with large, national and regional employers such as Whole Foods, JetBlue and RXR Realty on a range of direct-to-employer healthcare programs.

"As a provider-centered organization, we believe the provider should always be at the core of medical decision-making," said Northwell Direct CEO Nick Stefanizzi. "In Brighton, we've found a like-minded organization that understands the value of direct-to-employer network contracting and shares in our mission to provide high-quality healthcare in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible."

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions is an innovative healthcare enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how healthcare is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together — health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. Brighton goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on Brighton, visit BrightonHPS.com.

