Brighton Securities Announces New Brand Positioning and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Nomination

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, a Rochester, NY based Financial Services firm, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Top 100 fastest growing privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester region, as well as introducing the newly developed brand positioning strategy for the firm.

Rochester has long been known as a region of innovation spurred by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. In recognition of that spirit, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and KPMG LLP are pleased to present the Rochester Chamber Top 100, a program that recognizes the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester region.

A full alphabetic list is available on the Rochester Chamber of Commerce website, and the rankings, #1 - #100, will be announced November 4th. These rankings and awards are based on our historical performance and are a testament to the hard work our entire team has put forth.

"We do not judge ourselves solely based on awards and recognition, but rather on the quality of our relationship with our clients," said Jai Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer. "The results of those relationships have driven our growth, as we continue to develop relationships with new clients and financial advisors."

Being named among the annual Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100, a program that recognizes the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester region, at Brighton Securities, we understand that trust is everything, especially in a relationship with your financial professional. It is our goal at Brighton Securities, continue to serve as an invaluable member of our client's inner circle and serve as a dedicated financial partner to help our clients to achieve their life's goals, and continuously advocate for our clients success every step of the way.

In conjunction with being named among the annual Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100, Brighton Securities is also introducing the newly developed brand positioning strategy for the firm in order to focus and to highlight the one-letter namesake (B).

"The Brighton Securities logo was designed to be as strong, woven, and aspirational as the company itself. It symbolizes the forward-thinking nature of Brighton Securities in both its confident nod to the company's one-letter namesake (B) and in its literal, united B," said Doug Hendee, Chief Sales Officer. "The logo strives to communicate the strength of Brighton Securities and its eye on the future – appealing equally to both current and legacy clients as well as a future generation. The logo is distinctive, versatile, timeless, and memorable – all qualities reflected by the company and successful identities alike. In simplifying and elevating the company's visual identifier to just the 'Team Brighton B', the identity is further imbued with long held company values of community, cooperation, collaboration, and other similarly positive notions. Ultimately, the logo derives its true meaning from the quality of the thing it symbolizes, a unified company – and all the vibrancy, opportunity and potential that this company has come to stand for."

Brighton Securities, as your trusted financial partner, we'll be there. To see the newest updates for Brighton Securities, visit BrightonSecurities.com today.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices throughout Upstate NY, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and New Mexico. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign to strategically target their specific pool of prospects. Brighton Securities was named to the 2021 Rochester Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Companies. Brighton Securities has been named a Top Workplace by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle since 2014.

