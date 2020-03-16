Brighton Securities Announces Opening of Lockport, NY Office, and New Hires

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, a Rochester, NY based Financial Services firm, today announced that it has opened a new branch office location, located in Lockport, NY. This office opening coincides with the hiring of our newest financial advisors, Scott Huntington and Tonya Huntington.

In opening the Lockport Office, Brighton Securities continues to expand to new locations, and dedicating itself to its clients. Scott Huntington and Tonya Huntington have a similar philosophy and have been serving clients on Market St. in Lockport for over 40 years as second and third generation financial advisors.

"I am extremely pleased to be a new part of the Brighton Securities team. This transition has enabled Tonya and I to better serve our existing and new clients with an expanded suite of resources and products as well as a commitment to growth," said Scott Huntington. "In addition, Tonya and I are excited to be moving to our new offices within the Bewley Building located at 14 Market St."

As lifelong residents of Lockport, Scott and Tonya will continue to provide the highest level of dedicated service to their clients. Their sustained presence within the community have helped them to build a growing wealth management practice.

"I am excited for Scott and Tonya to join our growing team. Their experience within the industry, as well as serving clients within the Lockport and surrounding community, will be a valuable addition to our growing Brighton Securities team," said Jai Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer. "I am also proud of our team's ability to adapt as we continue to expand and open new offices."

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities is a local, independently owned financial services firm headquartered in Rochester, NY with offices on Monroe Avenue in Brighton, and Main Street in Batavia NY. Established in 1969, Brighton uses a client-focused approach in offering services that include: Financial Planning, Personal Saving Strategies, Insurance, Estate Planning, Tax Planning & Preparation, and Corporate Services. Brighton Securities' financial advisors serve individual investors, trusts, estates, and small/ medium-sized businesses, with over 500 years of combined experience in the financial services sector.

