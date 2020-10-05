Brighton Securities Announces Partnership with Cal Willis Wealth Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, a Rochester NY based Financial Services firm, announced today that it has partnered with Cal Willis Wealth Management, a financial services company serving clients out of its Albuquerque, NM office.

"The entire Brighton Securities team have been great through our transition, which began in August of 2020," said Cal Willis founder of Cal Willis Wealth Management. "Their management and staff have helped me craft a comprehensive brand and marketing strategy, helped me roll-out new technology infrastructure and make my clients' transition smooth and seamless."

Cal Willis Wealth Management is a brokerage and independent investment firm, with its registered representatives associated with Brighton Securities, which provides client-focused, client-specific investment strategies that are tailored to each individual client. The firm was founded by Cal Willis in 2020.

"Our partnership with Cal Willis Wealth Management helps both companies as well as our collective clients," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Brighton Securities. "Brighton Securities' operational and compliance excellence will enable Cal Willis Wealth Management to expand its product offering while continuing to offer personalized financial advice to each and every one of its clients."

Cal Willis Wealth Management's partnership with Brighton Securities has reduced both the need to have in house operational staff as well as simplifying compliance processes while simultaneously allowing its advisors to focus on client growth.

About Cal Willis Wealth Management

Cal Willis Wealth Management is a local, independently owned financial services firm headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. Established in 2020, Financial Planning, Retirement Planning, and Estate Planning are the key focus to our comprehensive wealth management services. Our financial advisors serve individual investors, trusts, estates, and small/ medium-sized businesses. When working with Cal Willis Wealth Management, we dedicate ourselves to consistently work in the best interest of our client's unique financial goals.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices throughout Upstate NY, Florida, Ohio, and New Mexico. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign to strategically target their specific pool of prospects.

