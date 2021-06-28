Brighton Securities Announces Partnership with Liberty Financial Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Securities, a Rochester NY based Financial Services firm, announced today that it has partnered with Liberty Financial Solutions and its President, Michael Black. Liberty Financial Solutions is a financial services company serving clients out of its Charlotte, NC office.

"The team at Brighton Securities has been fantastic as we have prepared for this transition," said Michael Black. "Their management and staff have helped me refine my brand, roll-out a new technology infrastructure and make my clients' transition as smooth and seamless as possible."

With nearly 25 years of financial service industry experience, Michael Black founded Liberty Financial Solutions in 2020. Liberty Financial Solutions is an independent investment firm, with its registered representatives associated with Brighton Securities, which provides client-focused, client-specific investment strategies that are tailored to each individual client.

"Our partnership with Liberty Financial Solutions and Michael Black helps both companies as well as our collective clients," said Jai Ramachandran, CEO of Brighton Securities. "Brighton Securities' technology, operations and compliance excellence will enable Liberty Financial Solutions to expand its product offering while continuing to offer personalized financial advice to each and every one of its clients."

Liberty Financial Solutions' partnership with Brighton Securities has reduced both the need to have in house operational staff as well as simplifying compliance processes while simultaneously allowing its advisors to focus on client growth.

About Liberty Financial Solutions

Liberty Financial Solutions offers objective advice and a client focused approach. While no single approach suits everyone, we listen to our clients at every stage of their financial life – from planning to execution to follow-up. Liberty Financial Solutions serves individual investors, trusts, estates, and small/medium-sized businesses.

About Brighton Securities

Brighton Securities Corp., an employee-owned financial services firm, is headquartered in Rochester, NY with branch offices throughout Upstate NY, Florida, Ohio, and New Mexico. We understand that our advisors are the core of our business, so we focus on enabling our advisors to focus on what is important: their clients. As part of that mission, our dedicated marketing team works with each of our advisors to craft a personalized marketing campaign to strategically target their specific pool of prospects.

Contact Information

Liberty Financial Solutions

Michael Black, Founder

Phone: (704) 548-9363

www.libertyfinancialsolutions.us



Brighton Securities

Christina Gregory, Marketing Coordinator

Phone: (585) 340-2204

Email: [email protected]

www.brightonsecurities.com

SOURCE Brighton Securities

