Brightscape Investment Centers, Inc. expands into Northern California and welcomes a new advisor to the team

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightscape opened an office in Shelter Cove, CA and Lindsey Swanson, CFP® joins the Brightscape team to lead the Northern California Office.

Brightscape Investment Centers, Inc., founded in 1999 by Eric Weiss, CFP®, is focused on putting the client's interest first. Brightscape Investments knows that each client is unique with different financial concerns. The company's number one focus is creating and managing a unique financial plan that results in the client achieving their goals. Brightscape also provides retirement benefits for business owners and their employees. Brightscape helps companies select, implement, and manage their own employee retirement plan based on their unique situation.

Lindsey Swanson, CFP® joins Brightscape with several years of wealth management experience.

Eric Weiss, CFP®, "Being in the California market is exciting for us, and the unique characteristics of Lindsey's market presents us with an opportunity few other advisors have."

Scott Boyles, CFP®, the firm's COO, states, "Lindsey's commitment to help others is what excites her. She is very driven to succeed both professionally and personally, which in turn help her clients succeed."

Lindsey Swanson, CFP®, says, "I live in a rural area that is full of business owners, specifically in the agriculture space. I'm looking forward to meeting more of these community leaders and strengthening my local economy through financial education."

Brightscape's new office is located at

73 Ridgeview Circle

Shelter Cove, CA 95589

(707) 986-1161

Brightscape Investment Centers, Inc.

Brightscape is a fee-only investment advisor headquartered in Miami, FL with offices in Shelter Cove, CA, Scottsdale, AZ, Dallas, TX, Virginia (DC suburbs) and Fort Collins, CO. Brightscape provides independent and objective advice to individuals and businesses in a totally transparent fashion. More info is at http://www.brightscape.com.

Address: 6910 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33156

Telephone: 888-888-0967

Email: info(at)brightscape(dot)com.

