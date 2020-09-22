Brightscape Investment Centers opens an office in Scottsdale, AZ and Mrs. Amanda Wray, Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA) joins the team Brightscape to lead the Arizona office

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightscape Investment Centers, Inc., founded in 1999 by Eric Weiss, CFP®, is focused on putting the client's interest first. Brightscape Investments knows that each client is unique with different financial concerns. The company's number one focus is creating and managing a unique financial plan that results in the client achieving their goals. Brightscape also provides retirement benefits for business owners and their employees. Brightscape helps companies select, implement, and manage their own employee retirement plan based on their unique situation.

Amanda Wray, BFA brings a passion for working with clients who have reached a crossroads in their lives and need objective advice and an empathetic ear. She seeks to unlock the opportunities within your money path that speak to who you are, where you are at, where you want to - and realistically can - be.

"It's exciting that Amanda joins us to not only expand our firm, but to bring a different point of view. Her ability to connect with people, even virtually in the current environment, is an attribute hard to find," states Scott Boyles, CFP® the firms COO.

Eric Weiss, CFP®, the firm founder and CEO, states, "Amanda's client focus and zeal for seeing clients succeed, combined with Brightscape's resources, experience and fiduciary approach, will be a powerful positive force for people to successfully complete their financial journey in Arizona and elsewhere."

"There is no one-size-fits-all model that delivers for all. What drew me to Brightscape was the focus, discipline, and experience of the team and their thoroughly transparent relationship with clients. My clients now have unfettered access to a collaborative team of some of the most dedicated minds in the planning world," states Amanda Wray, BFA.

Brightscape's new office is located at

9400 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480 445-9122

Brightscape Investment Centers, Inc.

Brightscape is a fee-only investment advisor headquartered in Miami, FL with offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Dallas, TX, Virginia (DC suburbs) and Fort Collins, CO. Brightscape provides independent and objective advice to individuals and businesses in a totally transparent fashion. More info can be found at http://www.brightscape.com.

