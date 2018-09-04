BrightSign Media Players Now Integrate with Adomni's Digital Out-of-Home Selling Platform

"We are elated to partner with BrightSign, the leader in the industry, and are thrilled to roll out the new Adomni Ad Marketplace for BrightSign," said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. "Now, BrightSign media player owners can unlock new revenue streams by connecting their digital screens to the Adomni digital out-of-home marketplace. Our one-of-a-kind technology, paired with the BrightAuthor and BrightSign Network platforms, provides screen owners with full control over the advertising content that is purchased."

BrightSign operators can also choose how much of the share-of-voice can be opened up to purchase by outside advertisers; from as little as 10% to as much as 100%. Early adopters of the Adomni and BrightSign integration include media owners with screens in hotels, casinos, medical offices, bars, restaurants and convenience stores.

"Our collaboration with Adomni gives DOOH advertisers unrivaled control in how they structure and execute their campaigns," said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. "The BrightSign platform with Adomni lets advertisers determine precisely when and where their ads are displayed, and adds analytics to clearly demonstrate the ROI of those campaigns."

About BrightSign

BrightSign LLC, the global market leader in digital signage media players, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with offices in Europe and Asia. BrightSign manufactures media players, and provides free software and networking solutions for the commercial digital signage market worldwide, serving all vertical segments of the digital signage marketplace. From entry-level BrightSign LS players to BrightSign 4K players offering state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed performance, BrightSign's products are known for their signature reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, and market-leading technology. For more information, visit www.brightsign.biz . Follow BrightSign at http://twitter.com/brightsign and http://www.facebook.com/BrightSignLLC .

About Adomni

Adomni is a self-service online platform that makes digital-out-of-home advertising easy, fast and affordable for everyone. Advertisers of all sizes and budgets can launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform has over 50,000 digital screens available across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. Learn more at www.adomni.com

