BrightStar Care Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer to Propel National Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a national franchise specializing in providing A Higher Standard of Care in medical and non-medical in-home care services, has announced the promotion of Dean Ulizio to the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Ulizio brings with him over 14 years' experience with BrightStar Care. After joining the leading in-home heath care brand in 2006 as a franchisee in Colorado, Ulizio moved to the Franchise Support Center team in 2010 and led the overhaul of BrightStar Care's technology at a time when the brand was experiencing rapid growth in sales and new units. More recently, he has been serving as BrightStar Care's Executive Vice President of Global Strategic Development. During that time, he was tasked with responsibility for new brands, product development, innovation pilots and growth through acquisitions. As Ulizio takes on his new role as CSO, his responsibilities will focus on developing and executing the company's business strategy, including leading and sustaining strategic initiatives that drive top line growth. His overarching goal will be to continuously improve the BrightStar Care model offered to franchisees, driving quality, efficiency, standardization and growth.

"Dean comes with a depth of knowledge of the company and its history – making him well-suited for evaluating strategic growth opportunities and nurturing innovation," said Shelly Sun, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc.

In addition, Ulizio's role will be imperative for driving strategic growth in BrightStar Senior Living communities and overseeing product development.

"BrightStar Care is well positioned to take advantage of today's powerful healthcare industry trends for increased care in the home and more holistic solutions for people with complex needs," said Ulizio. "It is an exciting time to be part of this team and have the opportunity to work with our partners to find new and better ways we can deliver the highest quality care to our clients."

BrightStar Care recently announced a successful 2019 as it was awarded several new rankings, including Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500, the ninth consecutive year for BrightStar Care on the list. Franchise Business Review named BrightStar Care a top franchise for 2020, marking its 10th year receiving the award. That milestone officially makes BrightStar Care the newest member of the Franchise Business Review's Hall of Fame, rewarding franchises that have proven their dedication to corporate culture and franchisee success. The brand also hit its 14th consecutive year as a World Class Franchise, as determined by the Franchise Research Institute, and came in at No. 175 on Franchise Times' Top 200 list. Topping the list, BrightStar Care has kept its recognition as the Enterprise Champion of Quality for the seventh year in a row, the only company to have received this designation from the Joint Commission every year since the award's inception.

BrightStar Care offers both medical and non-medical private duty home care services, as well as medical staffing. Each BrightStar Care location employs a Registered Nurse as their Director of Nursing who tailors unique, personalized plans of care for each client and oversees a professional care team of well-qualified, experienced caregivers. The company began franchising in 2005, and it has since grown to a $500 million system with over 300 locations across the United States.

For more information about and BrightStar Care, please visit www.brightstarcare.com.

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with over 300 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 2,500 registered nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. In 2019, the company was ranked #1 by Forbes Magazine as the top franchise opportunity in the low investment category and ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the 10th consecutive year. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com.

Media Contact: Kathryn Frakes, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, kfrakes@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE BrightStar Care

Related Links

http://www.brightstarcare.com

