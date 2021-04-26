Brightstar Care Joins Alliance to Redefine Care in Home

GURNEE, Ill., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a leading national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with over 340 locally owned and operated locations, is excited to announce that it has joined Moving Health Home, a coalition of pioneering healthcare companies aiming to change how policymakers think about home as a site of clinical service. BrightStar Care joins founder members Amazon Care, Landmark Health, Signify Health, Dispatch Health, Elara Caring, Intermountain Healthcare, Home Instead, Ascension, and Amwell in the coalition's efforts to define what home care looks like in the future.

Formed in March 2021, Moving Health Home members are working to change federal and state policy to enable the home to be a clinical site of care. The pandemic has put into sharper focus the urgent need for safe and reliable in-home care. But this more modern way of approaching holistic care needs is not accessible to millions of Americans. Moving Health Home will advocate for increased access to high-quality home-based services and will also push for permanent flexibility to transfer or treat patients in their home when it is found clinically appropriate.

"Based on evidence, we know that it is possible for Americans to receive health care in their homes, and we want to ensure that we work with leaders in the health care industry that can support our mission to change the culture around institutional care," said Krista Drobac, Founder, Moving Health Home. "We are excited to welcome BrightStar Care to the coalition as we believe their reputation and experience with home care will move our mission forward."

"The future of healthcare is in the home, and BrightStar Care is honored to be a part of a coalition that is set to change how our country approaches access to clinical care," said Shelly Sun, CEO and Founder of BrightStar Care. "The pandemic showed us how important it is to keep the most vulnerable safe at home, and we are proud to be joining Moving Health Home's mission to explore opportunities to further advance a national conversation around increasing access to home-based care services."

BrightStar Care is uniquely positioned within the coalition to share home care best practices and expertise from its 2.8 million care encounters annually to help ensure the needs of senior and long-term care patients are represented in conversations with policymakers. The brand will also draw on almost 2 decades of home care experience and a network of over 340 locations in key discussions regarding site of service flexibility for clinical care.

There are over 4.7 million Americans who rely on home care services, with the number set to grow rapidly as the U.S. population ages. Understanding this, BrightStar Care has long been advocating for home care to be recognized as an important part of the healthcare system. The importance of these efforts has been highlighted during the pandemic as the home has become the preferred setting for delivering care. BrightStar Care's commitment to quality as evidenced by the Joint Commission accreditation of all of its agencies and its approach to managing outcomes and change of condition to ensure that home-bound patients can safely age at home while receiving the highest quality of care possible. BrightStar Care is passionate about being at the forefront of changing the home-care model and will continue to champion the higher standard of care through aligning itself with like-minded organizations. BrightStar Care is already working with health systems, post-acute care networks and other leading healthcare organizations to provide the homecare and staffing capabilities needed for innovative programs such as Hospital at Home and SNF Alternatives. The company's existing partnership experience and extensive knowledge of the home care industry will complement the other members of the Moving Health Home coalition and its ongoing efforts to improve quality of care for home-bound patients.

A nine-time recipient of The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality Award, BrightStar Care provides the full continuum of home care services comprised of companionship, personal care, dementia care, medication assistance, skilled nursing and more to improve clients' health and quality of life.

For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com

For more information about the Moving Health Home Coalition, please visit www.movinghealthhome.org

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with over 340 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 16,000 caregivers and over 5,700 nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client. BrightStar Care has a strong leadership, with its CEO & Founder Shelly Sun being named one of the top 25 highest rated CEOs during the COVID crisis by Glassdoor, along with one of the Top 100 Female Founders by Inc. Magazine. BrightStar Care has also ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for ten consecutive years. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com.

Media Contact:

Denisa Caldova

213.225.4418

[email protected]

SOURCE BrightStar Care