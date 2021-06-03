BrightStar Care Named 2021 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for Ninth Consecutive Year

GURNEE, Ill., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with over 340 locally owned and operated locations nationwide, was awarded The Joint Commission's 2021 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award, reinforcing the brand's devotion to the highest standards of quality and safety in in-home care.

BrightStar Care is the only organization to achieve the title nine years in a row, with more than 95 percent of its franchisees accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Additionally, BrightStar Care is one of only two franchisors to receive this title since the award's inception in 2013.

Receiving the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission means that health care organizations have completed a comprehensive on-site review and follow the policies and procedures established by their organization. To achieve accreditation, organizations must incorporate Joint Commission standards and requirements into their policies, procedures and training materials, as well as conduct consistent mock evaluations. Joint Commission accreditation helps organizations improve safety procedures, which became even more important amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since its inception, it has been BrightStar Care's utmost objective to deliver the gold standard of high-quality in-home care for our patients to stay comfortable and safe in their homes and we are thrilled that The Joint Commission recognizes our efforts by awarding us with its Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for the ninth time in a row," said Shelly Sun, founder and CEO of BrightStar Care. "This past year illustrated the growing importance of having access to a quality home care for home-bound patients and we will continue collaborating with our franchisees to ensure that our patients receive the high-quality care they deserve."

"It's a privilege to be awarded The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for the ninth year in a row as we're dedicated to continuously improving the quality of care BrightStar Care provides," said Josie Rhoades, vice president of Clinical Operations at BrightStar Care. "We take great pride in providing a higher standard of care and making sure franchisees are equipped with the right training and resources to remain a recipient of the prestigious honor."

"We are pleased to recognize BrightStar Care for the ninth consecutive year with the Enterprise Champion for Quality Award," said Gary Bachrach, executive director, Home Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "We applaud the BrightStar Care organization for its commitment and effort to work closely with its franchisees to help improve quality and safety for the many individuals and families it serves within the home care setting across the country."

Joint Commission accreditation is a known quality indicator within the industry as it is the same organization that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation has allowed BrightStar Care to help its clients continue living safely in their homes and help prevent hospital re-admission."

BrightStar Care provides the full continuum of home care services comprised of companionship, personal care, dementia care, transportation, medication assistance, skilled nursing and more to improve clients' health and quality of life.

About BrightStar Care

Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with over 340 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 16,000 caregivers and over 5,700 nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client. BrightStar Care has a strong leadership, with its CEO & Founder Shelly Sun being named one of the top 25 highest rated CEOs during the COVID crisis by Glassdoor, along with one of the Top 100 Female Founders by Inc. Magazine. BrightStar Care has also ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for ten consecutive years. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com.

