Brightstar To Open Luxury Condominiums, The Dunhill

"The Dunhill offers fresh, modern living and super convenience just outside the Perimeter," said Pauline Miller, president of Brightstar. "Walkable to the Dunwoody Marta station, residents can access the City and the International Airport with ease."

The five-story, gated community will feature 19 two-bedroom homes with screened porches, outdoor terraces and pricing beginning in the low $400s. The Dunhill will offer easy access to Perimeter area restaurants, retailers, Northside Hospital and corporate headquarters including Mercedes Benz, Cox Enterprises, Newell Brands and State Farm Insurance.

For additional details about The Dunhill, please visit https://www.ownthedunhill.com/

Brightstar is the name at the forefront of residential marketing and sales across Metro Atlanta. Their five-star sales agents each come from distinguished real estate backgrounds that ensures that all Brightstar clients will receive the courtesy and assurance that come from working with an experienced and polished real estate professional. Brightstar approaches each new project with a passion for making a positive, sustainable impact and by taking careful consideration of all the factors that ensure a successful sales effort. Their attention to details and emphasis on customer relationships, assures repeat and referral business for a lifetime. For additional information about Brightstar, please visit: www.FollowBrightstar.com

