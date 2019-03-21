BrightView Holdings IPO Shareholder Investigation

BOSTON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that investigating a potential securities class action on behalf of purchasers of the securities of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ticker: BV) pursuant to, or traceable to, the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with BrightView's June 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). The investigation involves possible violations of the federal securities laws by BrightView.

If you purchased BrightView Holdings, Inc. stock, you may have a claim for damages resulting from misstatements in the BrightView IPO prospectus and registration statement. If you are interested in pursuing this claim, or to discuss your legal rights, please email shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-720-1333.

According to the investigation, BrightView may have made false and misleading statements in its offering documents relating to BrightView's revenue growth, workforce, and customer contracts. As a result of disclosures from BrightView rendering these earlier statements false and misleading, BrightView's stock dropped more than 15%, trading as low as $9.25 since August 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BrightView stock (NYSE: BV) pursuant to its IPO, you may have a claim for damages. Please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-720-1333.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys specialize in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by corporate wrongdoing or fraud. Its attorneys have decades of experience litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and have a proven track record of recovering losses on behalf of shareholders.

SOURCE Thornton Law Firm, LLP

Related Links

http://www.tenlaw.com

