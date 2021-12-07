BrightView Partners with Right Path Addiction Treatment Centers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightView Health, a comprehensive outpatient addiction treatment provider with 46 locations throughout Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Delaware has acquired Right Path Treatment Centers. Right Path has five centers with locations in Virginia Beach, Richmond, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Newport News. All services will continue uninterrupted, and all employees are planning to transition to the new organization.

Right Path was founded with the goal of treating addiction locally with evidence-based care. Including broad insurance acceptance, open schedules, comprehensive on-site services, and clinical and medical excellence are all foundational to ensuring patients are seen quickly and treated well. After recognizing the significant need for better patient care in eastern Virginia, Right Path expanded to meet the needs of communities and families in the region. By joining BrightView, Right Path will be able to expand its services and continue to provide the best patient experiences and life-saving care to those struggling with the disease of addiction.

There are many synergies between the models of care used by Right Path and BrightView, so patients should continue to expect high quality care. Both programs are focused on treating the disease of addiction through biological, psychological, and social means. Treatment programs generally include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group counseling, peer recovery support, and wraparound social support services that help patients achieve lasting recovery. All treatment programs are personalized to each patient's specific needs.

John Delaney, Right Path's co-founder and CEO, said:

"Right Path has always been dedicated to helping individuals suffering from substance use disorder. Partnering with BrightView enables us to serve more patients, leverage economies of scale, and expand our offering. We know their commitment to putting patients first matches our own. We look forward to combining efforts to save more lives and offer additional resources for our communities."

Dylan Jackson, Chief Development Officer, of BrightView, added:

"Right Path has had a profound impact on thousands of patients and their communities. We are excited to build on their legacy of quality, accessible care. We understand the importance of evidence-based treatment, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for each patient, staff member, and community partner. The team at BrightView is looking forward to bringing our expertise and leadership in the field to the communities Right Path serves."

People or families seeking help in Virginia can continue to call Right Path Recovery Centers at (757) 321-0795 or reach BrightView at (833) 510-4357. New patients will be accepted during the time of transition, including same-day scheduling when available. Hours of operation, providers, and services will be unchanged unless patients are otherwise notified.

About BrightView Health

BrightView provides outpatient treatment for substance use disorder (SUD) in Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Delaware. Patients and partners can call 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day to schedule an appointment or assessment at any BrightView location. Because effective treatment for addiction often requires immediate care walk-ins are accepted weekdays until 3pm. For patients suffering from withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours on average from the time they walk in the door to receive the medication they need, complete their very first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery.

The organization's effective treatment approach includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, social service support, as well as work on co-occurring disorders. Locations are generally able to dispense medication on-site, which makes treatment easy and convenient for patients. The treatment plan works seamlessly with daily life commitments. We accept more insurance plans than any other substance use disorder treatment provider in the state, including Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare (with referral), and commercial plans.

BrightView's compassionate and professional staff create an accessible and welcoming environment for both physical and emotional healing. BrightView is about respect for each patient, positive reinforcement, and long-term wellness. To learn more, please visit brightviewhealth.com.

About Right Path Treatment Centers

Right Path utilizes a holistic approach to addiction treatment that focuses on a progress-centered recovery plan. This model embraces a realistic view of recovery that understands that those struggling with substance abuse need support, education, and emotional integration to succeed. Right Path offers tailored treatment programs for alcohol addiction, too.

The aim of all staff members is to help patients recover through love, dignity, respect, and kindness. The organization is equipped with a team of highly skilled physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners to administer individualized and comprehensive treatment plans for all patients. Treatment protocols are further supported by individual and group counseling provided by a team of caring and understanding counselors.

Right Path hopes to provide patients with the necessary tools and coping skills throughout their recovery to help them lead more peaceful and fruitful lives. There are five Right Path centers located in Virginia (at 101 N. Lynnhaven Rd. Suite 100, Virginia Beach, VA. 23452, Brandermill Professional Center, 5001 W. Village Green Dr. Suite 205 Midlothian, VA 23112, 516 Innovation Drive, Suite 102, Chesapeake, VA, 23320, 2790 Godwin Blvd, Suite 210, Suffolk, VA. 23434, 11745 Jefferson Ave., Suite 10B, Newport News, VA. 2360).

