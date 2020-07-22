Brightway, Boca North makes company history, reaching $30 million in written premium

"Congratulations to Eric and his team of insurance sales professionals for becoming the first Brightway Agency to reach this significant milestone," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We're extremely proud to partner with one of the best in the industry."

"Brightway exists to help everyone associated with the brand reach their potential, and we're thrilled that Eric has been wildly successful leveraging the holistic business support we provide to him and to other agency owners like him," Miller added. "The Brightway system works; it produces great wealth for those who leverage it. In fact, one out of every four Brightway Agencies has a book of business larger than $5 million*."

Brightway, Boca North has been helping Floridians protect their financial futures since 2009. The Agency is located at 9858 Clint Moore Road, Suite C 103 in Boca Raton (near Publix) and offers Home, Flood, Condo, Renters, Personal Articles, Auto, Motorcycle, RV, Boat, Business and Umbrella insurance. The company has access to many insurance brands including Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Edison, Foremost, Nationwide, Olympus, Progressive, Safeco, Tower Hill and Travelers. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EDT).

"We have a phenomenal team that always goes the extra mile to ensure our customers—our neighbors and friends—receive expert counsel on every policy we write," said Rand.

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance companies, giving franchisees the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is important for consumers.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $690 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 208 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

