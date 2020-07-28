Brightway Insurance Agency Owners in Colorado named 2020 Rock Star Franchise Owners by national research firm

Rock Stars recognized are nominated by their franchisor as ones who set the bar when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success and contributing to their community.

"We're extremely proud of the Kolks and their team and congratulate them on being named Rock Star Franchise Owners," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "They have been very successful in their first year and a half with the brand, and they are leaders among their peers. We look forward to seeing them grow their business with the holistic business support Brightway provides to franchisees."

In January, Brightway named the Kolks the 2019 West Sales Leader for owning the top-selling franchise in the region comprised of California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. In addition to their own successes, the Kolks have helped people interested in franchising with the company better understand what the Brightway difference is.

"We're honored to be nominated by Brightway and selected as one of this year's Franchisee Rock Stars," said Brandon Kolk. "Brightway embraces their Win, Win, Win philosophy, and it works like a charm. Our office enjoys closing business through A+ rated carriers every day without having to allocate human capital to service our products as Brightway does the servicing on behalf of our office better than a captive office can on their own. We sell, sell, sell and have a blast doing it! It's truly amazing to be a part of Brightway!"

"There are so many success stories out there and thousands of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of business ownership that it was incredibly difficult to narrow down the list," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "In the end, we chose individuals who are exceptional examples of achieving success through the franchise model and exemplify a strong work ethic and a real commitment to their business and community. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals as Franchise Rock Stars."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to providing comprehensive business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance companies, giving franchisees the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is important for consumers.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please click here to let us know or email [email protected].

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $690 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 208 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com/page/publications/.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

