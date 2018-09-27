Brightway Insurance climbs ranking among list of top franchises across the globe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Brightway Insurance has been named to Franchise Times' list of top franchises, climbing the ranking every year. On the list of 500 franchises, Brightway jumped 21 spots from last year's ranking.

Franchise Times' 2018 ranking looks at 2017 sales performance. Brightway finished the year with more than $496 million in annualized written premium. The Jacksonville-based company began franchising in 2008 and is now one of the largest Personal Lines insurance agencies in the country.

"Brightway's business model is in complete alignment with our franchisees—we don't make money unless our franchisees make money," said Brightway Co-founder and Chairman, Michael Miller. "We do everything we can to support our franchisees and help them grow. As a franchisee, what better business partners could you ask for than people whose financial interests directly align with yours?"

Brightway Franchise Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, they outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one*.

Only three percent of all independent insurance agencies have grown to more than $10 million in written premium, and it has taken them an average of 52 years to do that. Six percent of Brightway agencies today are larger than $10 million, and it has taken them an average of six years to grow that large.

Because of the quality of the Onboarding and Training processes the company has in place, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming a wildly successful Agency Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Agency Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $548 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 21 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on LinkedIn. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com and find us on Facebook.

