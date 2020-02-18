Brightway Insurance Enterprise Owner opens third store

"Brightway provides a holistic system of support that has allowed me to focus on building my team and relationships with my customers and referral sources," said Schmidt. "I'm ecstatic about entering a new market and bringing the brand and great value that Brightway is known for to Fort Mill and surrounding communities in the Carolinas."

Schmidt, who recently earned Brightway's 2019 Southwest Sales Leader award, opened his first Brightway store in Harahan, Louisiana, in 2016. He became an Enterprise Owner in 2019, when he became the owner of the Brightway store in Pace, Florida, joining a growing list of Brightway Enterprise Owners.

"Chris Schmidt is a great business partner, and we're thrilled to see him grow his business," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "Our job is to help our Franchise Owners achieve their dreams which, for many, means growing an enterprise of their own."

Brightway's corporate office staff provides expertise and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $647 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 205 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

