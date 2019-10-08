Brightway Insurance jumps more than 200 spots on Franchise Times' Top 200+ list

"We attribute Brightway's success to the 'Brightway Difference' and our Win, Win, Win mandate," said Brightway CEO and Co-founder Michael Miller. "We have built an industry leading support platform featuring everything from after-the-sale service to marketing and beyond. This one-of-a-kind platform empowers Agency Owners to focus on providing more choice and expert counsel to their customers so that they're able to take the time to understand their needs and fully customize a package of policies that provides them the coverages they need at a price they want. Our franchisees are our business partners, and our goals are absolutely aligned so we're incented to help everyone associated with the business grow and prosper. We're thrilled to be recognized for that growth by the Franchise Times for the fifth year in a row."

As a result of the comprehensive business support platform Brightway Franchise Owners enjoy, they outsell the best insurance agents in the industry two-to-one*.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $621 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 196 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About the Franchise Times 200+

The Franchise Times Top 200+® is an annual ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. The rankings, full report and searchable online database are available at FranchiseTimes.com.

