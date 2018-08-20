Brightway Insurance makes Insurance Journal's list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships five years in a row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance, the Jacksonville-based national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country, has been named a "Top 20 Agency Partnership" by Insurance Journal for the fifth year in a row.

On the national list that ranks only aggregators, clusters and franchise groups by 2017 revenue, Brightway ranks 14. Of all independent insurance agencies in the country, Brightway, now in its 10th year in business, is the 47th largest.

"In 10 short years, we've built a model that consumers prefer because they receive expert counsel and more choice and Agency Owners enjoy because they outsell other insurance agencies three-to-one*," said Brightway Co-founder and Chairman, Michael Miller. "We're ecstatic our agencies' growth puts us so high in the rankings after only 10 years in business."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology.

Because of the quality of the Onboarding and Training processes the company has in place, having an insurance background is not a prerequisite to becoming a wildly successful Agency Owner with Brightway. In fact, 40 percent of the above-average performing Brightway Agency Owners did not have prior insurance experience.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $547 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 21 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on LinkedIn. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com and find us on Facebook.

