Brightway Insurance named a top franchise for women and a top service franchise

"We're honored and humbled to once again be recognized as a top franchise in the U.S.," said Brightway CEO, Michael Miller, who co-founded Brightway with his brother, David, in 2008. "Our company is successful when our franchisees are successful. Recognizing this, our business model aligns with our franchisees' success and growth. In fact, our Win, Win, Win operating mandate means that everything we do must be a win for our franchisees, a win for our customers and a win for the business. If it's not, we don't do it."

Woman make up 35% of the new Franchise Owners and Independent Agents to join Brightway this year. What's more, women make up half of the Brightway organization between Franchise Owners, Agents and corporate employees.

Here's what some of the female Franchise Owners had to say about being a part of Brightway:

"With my background in the insurance industry, I understand how important customer service is to my clients. As an entrepreneur, I want to grow quickly and help as many people as possible with their insurance needs," said Maegan Lunte, who owns a Brightway franchise in Wylie, Texas. "After learning of the Brightway model and its commitment to service, it was clear this model met my vision and needs. The amount of support Brightway gives me each day helps me focus on building my team and growing my business."

"With my 11th year as a Franchise Owner coming up this October, I am happy that I made the decision to be a part of this wonderful franchise that has allowed me to build my legacy," said Charlene Rodriguez, who owns a Brightway franchise in Lakeland, Fla.

"Working with the Brightway franchise has allowed through time and hard work for us to grow a book of business to pass on to our children and possibly grandchildren if they decide to carry on in this industry," said Janet Harrington, who owns a Brightway franchise in Palm Harbor, Fla. "It is a business that has supported us well, and we truly care about our customers."

Additionally, the Jacksonville Business Journal recognized Brightway as the second fastest growing company in Northeast Florida, based on revenue growth from 2016-2018.

Brightway provides Franchise Owners with a comprehensive system of support so they can focus on providing expert counsel and more choice in insurance brands. Brightway's Win3 mandate, meaning every decision made must be a win for Franchise Owners, a win for customers and a win for the company, has proven to be a recipe for success.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $607 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 190 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

