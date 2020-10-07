Brightway Insurance on list of franchise companies recognized for best culture

"Whether we're recruiting new franchisees or new employees to work for our corporate office, we look for people who embody our Core Values of Smart, Accountable and Trustworthy. Staying true to these fundamental values and purpose has kept us focused on providing Win, Win, Win (Win3) outcomes for our franchisees, customers and employees. We're grateful for our franchisees and Home Office team and are thrilled to be recognized by Franchise Business Review for cultivating a positive culture."

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. The firm publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Brightway is among more than 300 franchise brands, representing over 27,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Brightway's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, the franchisee community and work/life balance.

"Many franchise organizations 'talk the talk' when it comes to culture, but it's clear that they don't all 'walk the walk'," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "A strong culture doesn't just happen within a company—it has to be designed, built, and constantly maintained. The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our first-annual Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchises in the business."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $715 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 247 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

