Brightway Insurance opens eight new locations in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance is pleased to announce the opening of eight new franchise locations this month. More people are realizing their dreams of business ownership and more consumers are enjoying a better way to buy insurance for their homes, vehicles and more as the company expanded its footprint this month with new locations opening in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

Brightway’s newest franchisees come from a variety of backgrounds, from captive insurance agencies to the chemical industry. With the company’s holistic system of training and support, people from many different backgrounds can grow successful businesses.

More than 400 insurance experts provide initial training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Recruiting and Hiring.

The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve, building customized packages of policies that meet each customer's unique needs. Additionally, franchisees enjoy a residual income stream when policies renew and the option to open a second location with no additional franchise fee.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth and to welcome Brad, Brandon, Andrew, Joanna, Curtis, Ghada, Joel and Jared to the Brightway family," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We look forward to seeing each of them thrive with Brightway."

Brightway introduced lower-investment franchise opportunities last year and welcomed more franchisees than ever before in the company's history.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $785 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 300 offices across 24 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

