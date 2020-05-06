Brightway Insurance opens new Agencies in Florida, New York and Texas

"Jose, Monica, Shannah and Matthew all bring great experience to Brightway, and we're excited to partner with them to bring the Brightway brand and experience to more consumers in their areas," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "We have hundreds of insurance professionals dedicated to providing holistic business support to them to empower them to grow as fast as possible."

Brightway is a recession-proof company in the multi-billion-dollar Personal Lines insurance industry. Its low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.

In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance companies, giving Franchise Owners the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is incredibly important for consumers.

While many businesses depend greatly on the economy to profit off of the sale of goods, Brightway Franchise Owners earn residual income year-after-year for as long as each policy sold is in place, no matter the economic forecast. And, the company recently announced flexibility to its franchise contract to make it easier to open a new Brightway franchise while COVID-19 shutdowns exist. If you're interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please visit BrightwayDifference.com.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $665 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 207 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.



SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://Brightway.com

