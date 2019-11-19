Brightway Insurance opens new Agencies in Georgia and Colorado

"We're thrilled to break ground in Calhoun and Fort Collins, two new markets for Brightway," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "With the opening of Ashley and Kacee's agencies, we will be able to reach and service the insurance needs of new communities as we continue to grow. We remain dedicated to providing Brightway's holistic business platform to them to empower them to grow as fast as possible."

Brightway Store Owners enjoy support from hundreds of insurance professionals in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell the best independent agents in the country two-to-one.*

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $630 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 199 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.



