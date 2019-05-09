Brightway Insurance opens three new stores, expands into Wisconsin

Dan Carmichael will open Brightway, The Carmichael Agency in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Read more.



Charlee Amos-Coles will open Brightway, The Amos-Coles Agency in Wesley Chapel, Florida. Read more.



Sisters-in-law, Ana and Maria Villafana, will open Brightway, The Villafana Agency in Houston, Texas. Read more.

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including carrier relationships, marketing, accounting, management reporting and technology. And, Brightway handles after-the-sale service on behalf of its franchisees, empowering them to focus on new business sales. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other insurance agencies two-to-one.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $584 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 185 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

