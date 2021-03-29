Brightway Insurance ranks No. 16 on Entrepreneur's 2021 list of Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Entrepreneur once again as a top franchise that offers affordable options to people who want to make their business ownership dreams come true," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Last year we introduced a lower-cost investment franchising option with a $5,000 franchising fee and greater flexibility when opening a franchise, and we've had a tremendous response from people who want to own their own business while enjoying our holistic business platform. With Brightway, it is now possible for people to realize their dreams and open their own business for less than $25,000."

Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. More than 400 insurance experts provide initial training and ongoing support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Relations and Appointments, Licensing, Recruiting and Hiring. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve, building customized packages of policies that meet each customer's unique needs. Additionally, franchisees enjoy a residual income stream when policies renew and the option to open a second location with no additional franchise fee.

If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please complete this online form or email [email protected].

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $775 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 297 offices across 23 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

