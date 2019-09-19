Brightway Insurance recognized among Florida Trend's 2019 Biggest Private Companies

"We've seen major growth every year since Brightway's inception, and we have a system in place that makes this model an extremely compelling choice for business owners and customers," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "By offering comprehensive back-end support for our Agency Owners, they are able to provide a customer-oriented service experience. They have the time to dedicate to know each customer's needs and they have the choice of products necessary to fully protect them. We're proud to be recognized by Florida Trend for the ninth year in a row for our unique business model and its explosive growth."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

About Brightway

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $616 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 195 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

